Priyamani and Mustafa Raj’s pictures

Priyamani is a very popular name in the South Indian industry, who has also been getting popular in the Hindi cinema industry as well. She made the headlines, rising to fame in Bollywood with her critically acclaimed web series, The Family Man. The espionage action thriller series, created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, had Manoj Bajpayee as the lead character. Priyamani, who played the role of Manoj Bajpayee’s character, Srikant Tiwari, received many praises for her performance in both seasons of the web series. Even though Priyamani has been working in the South Indian and Bollywood industry, she has always been spotted managing her work-life and family-life, perfectly, for which she has often given major credit to her husband, Mustafa Raj. The celebrity couple, who tied the knot with each other on August 23, 2017, have a very strong foundation of trust and support in their marriage and the actress has often revealed that the businessman has supported her to the fullest and it is only because of him that she has been able to achieve the great heights that she has in her career. Take a look at Priyamani and Mustafa Raj’s adorable pictures together, giving major relationship goals.

Photo Credit : Priyamani Instagram