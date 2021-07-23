Priyamani: A look at lesser known facts about the South celebrity

© 2018 PINKVILLA
Priyamani is a well-recognised name in the South Indian movie industry. Having worked in Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam language movies, Priyamani is considered one of the most successful female actors in the South Indian industry. Priyamani made her acting debut in 2003, with the Telugu language movie, Evare Atagaadu and has appeared in many commercially successful movies in her long-spanning career. Priyamani has also done work in the Bollywood industry and has recently been making the headlines for her applaud-worthy performance in the popular web series The Family Man where she starred opposite Manoj Bajpayee. She completely aced the character of Manoj Bajpayee’s on-screen wife, Suchi Srikant Tiwari. Here are some facts about Priyamani that her fans and followers would be surprised to know. Read ahead to take a look.
Priyamani has been born and brought up in Bangalore, and is the daughter of Latha Mani Iyer, who is a former national-level badminton player.
Priyamani hails from a family of artists as she is the niece of Malgudi Shubha and the cousin sister of Bollywood actor, Vidya Balan.
Priyamani, who made her acting debut in 2003, but reportedly started working in the entertainment industry as a model at a very young age when she was only in school.
Priyamani has worked with Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, in 2013 as she featured in a dance number, One Two Three Four, in his movie, Chennai Express.
Priyamani has been acknowledged with a National Award in 2007 for her great performance in the Tamil language drama movie, Paruthiveeran, where she played the role of Mauthazhagu.