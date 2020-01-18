Splitsvilla 12: Priyamvada Kant stuns and looks sizzling in THESE unmissable photos; Check it out

1 / 7

Priyamvada Kant's mesmerising pictures

Priyamvada Kant was one of the most popular contestants on the MTV reality show Splitsvilla 12. She was the ideal match of Shrey Mittal and they won this season. In August 2013, Kant joined the cast of Channel V's The Buddy Project, playing the cameo role of Kamna. In October 2014, she was cast as a replacement of Nisha Nagpal on Star Plus series Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera. Priyamvada also played the role of Kanika Jamwal in the show Swim Team which aired on Channel V India. She also appeared in an episode of &TV's Tujhse Naaraz Nahin Zindagi. She is also a script writer. She was the scriptwriter of the Zee TV serial - Sethji. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps treating her fans with her mesmerising pictures. Check it out.

Photo Credit : Instagram