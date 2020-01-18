Home
Splitsvilla 12: Priyamvada Kant stuns and looks sizzling in THESE unmissable photos; Check it out

Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal have won the latest season of the reality show Splitsvilla. Check out some of the most breathtaking pictures of Priyamvada.
    Priyamvada Kant's mesmerising pictures

    Priyamvada Kant was one of the most popular contestants on the MTV reality show Splitsvilla 12. She was the ideal match of Shrey Mittal and they won this season. In August 2013, Kant joined the cast of Channel V's The Buddy Project, playing the cameo role of Kamna. In October 2014, she was cast as a replacement of Nisha Nagpal on Star Plus series Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera. Priyamvada also played the role of Kanika Jamwal in the show Swim Team which aired on Channel V India. She also appeared in an episode of &TV's Tujhse Naaraz Nahin Zindagi. She is also a script writer. She was the scriptwriter of the Zee TV serial - Sethji. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps treating her fans with her mesmerising pictures. Check it out.

    The girl next door

    Kant captioned this as, "She dances to the tunes in her head and speaks from the rhythms in her heart."

    Pretty as a flower

    Priyamvada looks so pretty here.

    The cutest of them all

    We cannot stop gushing over her cuteness.

    Hello, fire brigade?

    It should be a crime to look this good.

    Slaying with ease

    Priyamvada captioned this image as, "Mood Swings."

    Raising the temperature

    This picture is truly what we needed this winter.

