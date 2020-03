1 / 5

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shell out couple goals as they twin in white for pre Holi bash; See PHOTOS

One of the most adorable couples of Bollywood as well as Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas make sure to turn heads whenever the two are spotted in the city. Fans go gaga to see a glimpse of this couple. Their PDA moments on social media have time and gain stolen away the audience's heart and made the fans go crazy over this romantic couple. They have even showcased their on-screen sizzling chemistry in front of the camera and the entire world and don't shy from doing so. The couple has recently been spotted in the city all set for a pre-holi bash. Knowing how important festivals are for Indians and knowing about Nick's love for Indian festivals, the couple couldn't have missed this one. Priyanka and Nick looked stunning together and stole the limelight once again. Priyanka looked gorgeous in a white coloured kurta with colourful small prints at the side and center. On the other hand, Nick looked complete desi in a white kurta with the same prints that PeeCee had on her dress at the side of his kurta. Now that is what we call shelling out major couple goals! Right?

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani