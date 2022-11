Priyanka Chopra keeps her cool as she boards her car in the presence of her fans and well wishers

Fans of Priyanka Chopra in India can't keep calm as they have found a fresh reason to cheer for. The actor-producer says she is looking forward to her first trip to India in almost three years since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. Priyanka, who is now based in the USA, took to Instagram to share the update wherein she had wrote, "Finally going home. After almost 3 years." As she arrived at the Mumbai airport, have a look at how calmly she waved at the paps who were waiting for her for hours. Do have a look.