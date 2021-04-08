From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood actors who are college dropouts

1 / 11

Bollywood actors who are college dropouts

Bollywood is one of the biggest film industries in the world. It has people showcasing their talent from every nook and corner. Many superstars from Bollywood have proven to the society that education is not the only thing that one required to become successful. There are many people who have minimum education qualification but are highly skillful and affluent. In Bollywood, nothing except for talent matters to move ahead in their career. Many Bollywood actors who are considered as idols by millions of people in today’s generation do not hold a big education qualification but have still managed to make the best of their lives. Here are names of some of the most popular Bollywood actors who are college dropouts but have served as the perfect role model for the society. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram