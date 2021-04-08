Advertisement
From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood actors who are college dropouts

Bollywood actors have proved to the society that one people can make a good life for themselves with hard work and without academics. Read ahead to know more.
    Bollywood actors who are college dropouts

    Bollywood is one of the biggest film industries in the world. It has people showcasing their talent from every nook and corner. Many superstars from Bollywood have proven to the society that education is not the only thing that one required to become successful. There are many people who have minimum education qualification but are highly skillful and affluent. In Bollywood, nothing except for talent matters to move ahead in their career. Many Bollywood actors who are considered as idols by millions of people in today’s generation do not hold a big education qualification but have still managed to make the best of their lives. Here are names of some of the most popular Bollywood actors who are college dropouts but have served as the perfect role model for the society. Read ahead to take a look.

    Katrina Kaif

    As Katrina Kaif always kept moving from one country to another, she had no formal schooling. She learnt through home schooling and stopped when she started modeling.

    Aamir Khan

    Aamir Khan has completed his 12th grade after which he pursued a career in the movie industry.

    Akshay Kumar

    Akshay Kumar dropped out of college during his higher education to learn martial arts and made a career in the acting industry.

    Salman Khan

    Salman Khan, hailing from a family of stars, dropped out of college and started working in the movie business.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas has completed her 12th grade after which she won the Miss World title and started modelling and acting.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Despite being a very bright student, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dropped out from an architectural college in order to pursue her career in modelling and acting.

    Ranbir Kapoor

    Ranbir Kapoor dropped out of graduation after he was offered his first movie.

    Shah Rukh Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan didn’t complete his post graduation and dropped out of the college as he had already started acting by then.

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone dropped out of her graduation college in order to make a career in the entertainment industry.

    Alia Bhatt

    After completing her 12th grade, Alia Bhatt made a career in Bollywood.

