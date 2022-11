Desi girl doing her iconic Namaste!

Priyanka Chopra is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. She not only enjoys a huge fan following in India but is quite popular even in Hollywood. The global star has returned to India after almost 3 years. She is here for an event and today finally the diva has stepped out for the first time since her arrival to be a part of this event. Priyanka looked absolutely stunning and gorgeous in casual all-white attire.