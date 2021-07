1 / 6

Celebrity couples breaking stereotypes

Bollywood has given the world many love stories, making them believe in true love and wanting them to have a fairytale of their own. Not only on-screen, but even in real-life, the love stories of Bollywood celebrity couples have often created a stir in the media for breaking many stereotypes. One of the most common stereotype that the celebrities have broken by getting together with the “love of their life” is the age difference. Even though it is considered for a man to be elder to a woman normal, the celebrities have proved to the world that a woman marrying a man younger to her also makes no difference in their love and relationship. Over the years, the celebrity couples from the Indian industry have paid no attention to the backlash they faced for having an age-difference between them, where the woman is elder to the man, and have faced every issue together, coming out stronger and even tying the knot. Here are the Bollywood celebrity couples who broke the “age-difference” stereotypes and have been in a happy and solid marriage. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla