From Priyanka Chopra to Selena Gomez; 6 celebs who rocked the colour red in stunning looks

Priyanka Chopra's Emmys look

When it comes to red carpet appearances, celebrities are known to choose the best outfits that make them stand out from the crowd. Red is a popular choice for many celebrities and over the years, we have seen several stunning looks where they have represented the colour red in some of the hottest looks. From award show appearances to prestigious events such as film festivals, several Hollywood stars have sported looks that remain etched in our heads when we think of red hot looks. One of the first ones that pops into our heads is Priyanka Chopra's Emmy Awards appearance from 2016. The actress made heads turn with her gorgeous look as she walked the red carpet in her flowy red Jason Wu gown. The actress twirled in her stunning dress and a memory of that has stuck in our heads ever since then. In all of Chopra's red carpet looks, this one remains a favourite one for many fans of the star who were left absolutely smitten after they saw her in the dreamy look. Here's a look at some more stars who won our hearts in red.

Photo Credit : Getty Images