From Priyanka Chopra to Selena Gomez; 6 celebs who rocked the colour red in stunning looks

When it comes to red carpet appearances, celebrities are known to choose the best outfits that make them stand out from the crowd. Red is a popular choice for many celebrities and over the years, we have seen several stunning looks where they have represented the colour red in some of the hottest looks. From award show appearances to prestigious events such as film festivals, several Hollywood stars have sported looks that remain etched in our heads when we think of red hot looks. One of the first ones that pops into our heads is Priyanka Chopra's Emmy Awards appearance from 2016. The actress made heads turn with her gorgeous look as she walked the red carpet in her flowy red Jason Wu gown. The actress twirled in her stunning dress and a memory of that has stuck in our heads ever since then. In all of Chopra's red carpet looks, this one remains a favourite one for many fans of the star who were left absolutely smitten after they saw her in the dreamy look. Here's a look at some more stars who won our hearts in red.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Selena Gomez looked radiant in a gorgeous red Louis Vuitton gown at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards. The stunning gown consisted of a halter gown featured a long scarf as a train and crystal detailing at the neckline.
The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star turned up looking his absolute best at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022 in a red suit and ditched the shirt for the same. It's one of Simu's best red carpet look yet.
Zendaya received the CFDA Fashion Icon Award and recently and for the ceremony, the actress sported a stunning look of the monochrome red coordinated skirt set by Vera Wang. We don't think anyone could have pulled off this look as good as her.
West Side Story star Ariana DeBose made a stunning Oscars red carpet debut as she sported a custom Valentino Haute Couture look consisting of a crop top with matching wide-leg trousers and a dramatic floor-length cape.
Gal Gadot turned up looking like an absolute diva as she walked the red carpet for her film Red Notice's premiere in a shimmery red look. She wore a gorgeous ruby-coloured Loewe dress featuring a thigh-high slit.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app