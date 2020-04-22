10 Times Priyanka Chopra Jonas made phenomenal appearances in black outfits & proved no one can beat her style

1 / 10

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' phenomenal appearances in black outfits

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most fashionable stars of Bollywood. Time and again, Priyanka has proved that no one can beat her sense of style. Over the years, The Sky Is Pink actress has donned some really stunning and jaw-dropping outfits making us believe only she could've pulled it off with so much ease. The stunning diva knows how to dress and impress and she does it all the time. Be it gracing a red carpet event or movie promotions, PeeCee always impresses and gives everyone major style goals. From rocking a denim jumpsuit, saree and gowns, PeeCee knows how to rock each and every look like a pro. She is one celebrity who knows what to wear when and stand out from others. Known to be always put her best fashion foot forward, PeeCee is a global style icon. Given her stunning looks over the years, fashion plays a big role in her life. In an interview with a leading daily, PeeCee spoke about her personal style. The Quantico star said, "My personal style is very experimental. There are times I'm safe, there are times I'm not. I love putting elements together which shouldn't be together." She added how it wasn't always the case for her. The actress continued by saying, "I wasn't always this confident of my personal style. When I first started, I was very nervous. As I've grown, I've seen my style evolve and that's reflection of who I am and the women I'm becoming." In an interview with another leading daily, PeeCee shared how her style preferences change when she is in the US as compared to when she is in India. The stunning actress said, "As human beings, we evolve. My sense of fashion has changed every couple of years the more. I learn about what I like. I think the one thing that has changed since I came to the US is that I’m a little bit more adventurous when it comes to mixing and matching my eastern and my western. I’m confident in being able to wear both. Whereas, before I came to the US, I wasn’t that comfortable with how I sort, you know, styled myself whether it was in Indian or in Western." Time and again, PeeCee has donned some really stunning outfits in black. Be it red carpet events or movie premieres, most of the time, PeeCee's go-to-colour has been black. On that note, we have compiled a list of photos in which she is looking beyond ravishing in black outfits.

Photo Credit : Getty Images