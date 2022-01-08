5 Interesting things about Priyanka Chopra

There is no doubt that Priyanka Chopra is the absolute powerhouse when it comes to her work in films. She has an inspiring journey that began from a non-filmy background to becoming a star in Hollywood. Over the years, PeeCee has often spoken about her struggles and how she made it to succeed in life despite all odds. Here's a look at some of the interesting things about Priyanka Chopra.
PeeCee's audition for the series Quantico was her first-ever audition in Hollywood. Although she had done many Hindi films, she had never formally auditioned for any of those projects.
Priyanka along with her mother started a production company Purple Pebble Productions. Being a storyteller, she operates the company to tell some of the great stories and promote new talent.
The actress came into the limelight at the age of 18 when she participated in the Miss World Pageant. She was fifth Indian to bring home the crown in 2000.
The diva was born in Jamshedpur, India on July 18, 1982. Both her parents served as physicians at the Indian Army and PeeCee and her brother travelled the country during their childhood. Some of the places she lived were Chandigarh, Ambala, Delhi, Ladakh, Bareilly and the US. The actress completed her high school education from Bareilly's Army Public School.
In an interview, Chopra revealed that she always carries a bottle of Tabasco hot sauce in her bag.