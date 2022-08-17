5 pics that prove Priyanka Chopra is a water baby

1 / 6

Priyanka Chopra is a water baby

Priyanka Chopra today is a global icon. She represents India on international platform with pure zeal and swag. After conquering Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra went to Hollywood next with her album and turned into a sensation. Post the album, she went on to sign her first American series Quantico, wherein she plays the lead role of FBI agent Alex Parish. The series was acclaimed critically and Priyanka further went ahead to sign Baywatch; her first Hollywood movie. However, the actress married Nick Jonas in 2018 and welcomed their daughter Maltie Marie Jonas Chopra earlier this year via surrogacy. On January 22, Priyanka and Nick had made the announcement on Instagram and also shared their daughter's photo as she came home after spending 100 days in the NICU.Q “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. However, Priyanka and Nick make sure to somehow make time for each other and go on getaways and vacations together. From their vacation pictures one can easily make out that both of them, specially PeeCee is total water baby as their vacation locations are mostly beaches.

Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Instagram