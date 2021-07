1 / 6

5 pictures that prove Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the ultimate dog mom

Celebs, they’re just like us! Well almost! When it comes to caring for our beloved pooches, we’re all the same, be it us mere mortals with our precious pets or dog parents like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. If you didn’t know, Priyanka currently has three pet dogs-- Diana, Gino, and Panda. Chopra and Jonas' three pets are pampered pooches that can be easily picked up after a scroll through their Instagram (yes, you read that right, they have their own Instagram accounts!). Priyanka had famously rescued Diana in New York where she saw the pooch on set and fell in love. In an old interview via Hindustan Times, PeeCee recalled how Diana took care of her in the city: “Diana had been rescued from the streets of Atlanta. She's a chihuahua-terrier mix, I think, but we're not completely sure. I had no idea what to do with a pup, but it was she and I, alone in New York City. It was Diana I snuggled into and Diana who barked whenever the door opened. With Diana, I had somebody to take care of and, in return, she took care of me." Today, we’re looking back at 5 pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Diana that prove that the global star is the ultimate dog mom!

Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Instagram