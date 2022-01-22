5 Special moments in Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' life

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in 2018 and ever since then, the lovebirds have flooded the social media with romantic posts with their festive celebrations, lavish vacations and cute surprises. The couple has gracefully embraced their 10 year age gap and never shied away from speaking about the same. Here's a look at all the special moments of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's relationship.
Photo Credit : Nick Jonas's Instagram
Priyanka once revealed that she wants to buy a home and have a baby. Almost a year after their marriage the couple bought a lavish mansion in Los Angeles. Not just that, recently, the two announced the birth of their baby via surrogacy.
The two lovebirds met each other for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. The two later went on to attend the Met Gala together.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Nothing screams the best proposal like renting out an entire store of one of the luxury jewellery brands. Nick Jonas kept it a secret and worked hard to shut down an entire Tiffany store to pick out a ring for Priyanka.
Priyanka Chopra surprised Nick with a cute German Shepherd puppy. While Nick was asleep, Priyanka quietly walked inside the room and placed Gino on top of his head.
Despite all the speculations, Nick and Priyanka's wedding was no less than a fairytale and to no surprise, it cost a fortune. The two stars tied the knot on December 1, 2018, in Jodhpur, and reportedly, their big fat wedding ceremony kicked off by booking the entire palace for USD 461,000.