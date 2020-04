1 / 6

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' stylish looks

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one fashionable lady and you know it! PeeCee who is known to be a global style icon is one celebrity who keeps up with the fashion trends and also sets trends with her ravishing looks. Be it pulling off a vintage-inspired dress or slaying in a desi avatar, PeeCee's style is always up to the mark. Right from movie promotional to red carpet events and more, PeeCee always put her best fashion foot forward and slays it. The gorgeous actress has an amazing outlook on fashion. In an interview with a leading daily, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her personal style saying, "My personal style is very experimental. There are times I'm safe, there are times I'm not. I love putting elements together which shouldn't be together." The Quantico star further added how it wasn't always the case for her. She said, "I wasn't always this confident of my personal style. When I first started, I was very nervous. As I've grown, I've seen my style evolve and that's reflection of who I am and the women I'm becoming." In an interview with a leading daily, PeeCee also shared how her style preferences change when she is in the US as compared to when she is in India. The actress said, "As human beings, we evolve. My sense of fashion has changed every couple of years the more. I learn about what I like. I think the one thing that has changed since I came to the US is that I’m a little bit more adventurous when it comes to mixing and matching my eastern and my western. I’m confident in being able to wear both. Whereas, before I came to the US, I wasn’t that comfortable with how I sort, you know, styled myself whether it was in Indian or in Western." As she continues to give us style inspiration, here's taking a look at times she stunned in a silk outfit. Let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below.

Photo Credit : Getty Images