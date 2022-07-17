5 Times Priyanka Chopra left her fans stunned with her gorgeous red carpet looks

Published on Jul 17, 2022 09:48 PM IST   |  492
   
    Priyanka Chopra's gorgeous red carpet looks

    Priyanka Chopra is a global icon and she always makes her country proud. The actress has made a mark for herself not only in Bollywood but has cast her magic spell even in Hollywood. Priyanka has always been a source of inspiration for many. Well there are many things about her that grabs all the attention but the one thing that sure makes heads turn in her fashion game. Today we bring to you some of her best red carpet looks.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    The sheer dress

    Priyanka Chopra left jaws wide open with her sheer golden dress that had a wide golden belt, a plunging neckline and a thigh high slit.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Pristine beauty in white

    Priyanka Chopra looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a white gown with tube neck and floral patterns on it.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    The beauty in black

    Priyanka Chopra was a sigh to behold in this black floor length gown with a plunging neckline.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Hottie in red

    Priyanka looked like a Disney princess in this red flowy gown and we bet fans would now be able to take their eyes off her.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images