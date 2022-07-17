5 Times Priyanka Chopra left her fans stunned with her gorgeous red carpet looks

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon and she always makes her country proud. The actress has made a mark for herself not only in Bollywood but has cast her magic spell even in Hollywood. Priyanka has always been a source of inspiration for many. Well there are many things about her that grabs all the attention but the one thing that sure makes heads turn in her fashion game. Today we bring to you some of her best red carpet looks.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Priyanka Chopra left jaws wide open with her sheer golden dress that had a wide golden belt, a plunging neckline and a thigh high slit.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a white gown with tube neck and floral patterns on it.
Priyanka Chopra was a sigh to behold in this black floor length gown with a plunging neckline.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Priyanka looked like a Disney princess in this red flowy gown and we bet fans would now be able to take their eyes off her.