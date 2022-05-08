5 times Priyanka Chopra proved she’s the ultimate selfie queen

1 / 6

Priyanka Chopra's selfie game

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is quite active on social media. In her career, PeeCee, as her fans like to address her, has showcased her acting mettle on the big and small screen alike. Her charming and confident personality has enabled her to establish herself as a cross-continental diva, featuring in projects across Bollywood and Hollywood. Apart from impressing the audience around the world with her performances, Priyanka also keeps them entertained on social media. The actress, who recently embraced motherhood this January, is quite active on Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her life with her millions of fans every now and then. Be it her outtakes from stunning photoshoots, vacation photos, pictures with family and friends, or her candid selfies, the Barfi actress shares them all. Talking about selfies, Priyanka is the undisputed selfie queen on the photo-and-video sharing application! The actress has left fans and netizens impressed with her selfies. Don’t believe us? Check out these photos for proof.

Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram