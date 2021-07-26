Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Priyanka Chopra
  4. 6 Throwback Photos of Priyanka Chopra looking flawless as a 'RED TWIRLING PRINCESS' at Emmys 2016

6 Throwback Photos of Priyanka Chopra looking flawless as a 'RED TWIRLING PRINCESS' at Emmys 2016

Priyanka Chopra has had many memorable moments on red carpets but it's her Emmys 2016 appearance, in particular, where she slayed in a red Jason Wu gown that stands out from the rest.
1970 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Priyanka Chopra is LITERALLY the 'red twirl dancing' emoji at Emmys 2016

    Priyanka Chopra is LITERALLY the 'red twirl dancing' emoji at Emmys 2016

    When it comes to Priyanka Chopra, at any given instance, you can't help but stop and stare! Whether it be her impeccable outfits adorned at any and every event she attends to her quirky street style, PeeCee is a major fashion inspiration for many of us. Amongst her steal-worthy attires, we especially are in awe of her Emmys 2016 appearance, where she slayed it in a red Jason Wu custom gown. From the dramatic train that twirled perfectly with every movement made by Priyanka to the empire waist and one-shoulder cut out look, Chopra let her outfit do most of the talking. Tying her hair in a sleek side-parted ponytail with diamond earrings as her only accessory. The Matrix 4 star was the literal 'red twirl dancing' emoji at Emmys 2016! Priyanka attended the prestigious television awards ceremony to present an Emmy alongside Loki star Tom Hiddleston.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 6
    Priyanka Chopra TAKES OVER Emmys 2016 red carpet

    Priyanka Chopra TAKES OVER Emmys 2016 red carpet

    When it comes to Priyanka Chopra, you can be best guaranteed that our desi girl will own the red carpet, not just with her classy style but a confident attitude as well.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 6
    Priyanka Chopra is giving us major PRINCESS vibes

    Priyanka Chopra is giving us major PRINCESS vibes

    With a dazzling smile and an outfit we're absolutely envious of, Priyanka Chopra was the ultimate showstopper at the Emmys 2016 red carpet.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 6
    Priyanka Chopra's Emmys 2016 outfit looks STUNNING from any and every angle

    Priyanka Chopra's Emmys 2016 outfit looks STUNNING from any and every angle

    With every alternate angle by the clicking shutterbugs, Priyanka Chopra's Emmy 2016 attire looks fiery hot and that's because of the way PeeCee effortlessly carries of the outfit.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 6
    Priyanka Chopra knows how to bring the DRAMA to Emmys 2016 red carpet

    Priyanka Chopra knows how to bring the DRAMA to Emmys 2016 red carpet

    Priyanka Chopra, at the end of the day is a performer, and hence, she was able to add some drama to her Emmys 2016 outfit with this candid click as proof.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Priyanka Chopra's Emmys 2016 outfit leaves Tom Hiddleston ENCHANTED

    Priyanka Chopra's Emmys 2016 outfit leaves Tom Hiddleston ENCHANTED

    At Emmys 2016, Priyanka Chopra was accompanied by Tom Hiddleston to present an Emmy and while walking on stage, the Loki star twirled the Citadel star in the ultimate dramatic fashion. Thanks to their palpable chemistry on stage, it was no wonder that dating rumours commenced immediately after, though not true.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

close