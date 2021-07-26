6 Throwback Photos of Priyanka Chopra looking flawless as a 'RED TWIRLING PRINCESS' at Emmys 2016

1 / 6

Priyanka Chopra is LITERALLY the 'red twirl dancing' emoji at Emmys 2016

When it comes to Priyanka Chopra, at any given instance, you can't help but stop and stare! Whether it be her impeccable outfits adorned at any and every event she attends to her quirky street style, PeeCee is a major fashion inspiration for many of us. Amongst her steal-worthy attires, we especially are in awe of her Emmys 2016 appearance, where she slayed it in a red Jason Wu custom gown. From the dramatic train that twirled perfectly with every movement made by Priyanka to the empire waist and one-shoulder cut out look, Chopra let her outfit do most of the talking. Tying her hair in a sleek side-parted ponytail with diamond earrings as her only accessory. The Matrix 4 star was the literal 'red twirl dancing' emoji at Emmys 2016! Priyanka attended the prestigious television awards ceremony to present an Emmy alongside Loki star Tom Hiddleston.

Photo Credit : Getty Images