6 Throwback Photos of Priyanka Chopra looking flawless as a 'RED TWIRLING PRINCESS' at Emmys 2016
Priyanka Chopra has had many memorable moments on red carpets but it's her Emmys 2016 appearance, in particular, where she slayed in a red Jason Wu gown that stands out from the rest.
Written By
Karishma Shetty
1970 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 26, 2021 06:08 pm
