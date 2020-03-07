Home
6 Times Nick Jonas couldn't take his eyes off Priyanka Chopra Jonas; See PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are one of the 'IT' couples of the entertainment industry. The couple keeps winning hearts with their social media PDA. Here's a look at times Nick Jonas couldn't take his eyes off PeeCee.
  • 1 / 6
    Times Nick Jonas couldn't take his eyes off his beautiful wife

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are one of the 'IT' couples of the entertainment industry. The couple keeps winning hearts with their social media PDA. The couple is currently in India. Last night, Nick and PeeCee attended a pre-Holi bash. The duo's pictures and videos from the bash are currently doing rounds on the internet. Nick took to his Instagram and shared a series of snaps from the bash. He captioned it as, "My first Holi! (Five days early) So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India." He shared some more pictures with PeeCee and captioned it as, "She makes me smile a lot." No doubt, Nick is romantic at heart. The actor/singer never fails to publicly appreciate his beautiful wife and actress. As they continue to give us couple goals, here's a look at times Nick Jonas couldn't take his eyes off PeeCee.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 6
    Can't take his eyes off her

    This pic is just too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 6
    Love is in the air

    PeeCee once revealed that Nick loves to stare at her face every morning when she wakes up!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 6
    The couple who twin together stay together

    This beautiful shot proves Nick is deeply in love with PeeCee.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 6
    Christmas Special

    This photo screams love.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 6
    All things love

    The couple's red carpet appearances are something to look out for.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

