6 Times Nick Jonas couldn't take his eyes off Priyanka Chopra Jonas; See PHOTOS

Times Nick Jonas couldn't take his eyes off his beautiful wife

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are one of the 'IT' couples of the entertainment industry. The couple keeps winning hearts with their social media PDA. The couple is currently in India. Last night, Nick and PeeCee attended a pre-Holi bash. The duo's pictures and videos from the bash are currently doing rounds on the internet. Nick took to his Instagram and shared a series of snaps from the bash. He captioned it as, "My first Holi! (Five days early) So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India." He shared some more pictures with PeeCee and captioned it as, "She makes me smile a lot." No doubt, Nick is romantic at heart. The actor/singer never fails to publicly appreciate his beautiful wife and actress. As they continue to give us couple goals, here's a look at times Nick Jonas couldn't take his eyes off PeeCee.

Photo Credit : Getty Images