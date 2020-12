1 / 7

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' monochrome looks

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is undeniably one of the most fashionable actresses in the industry. The Sky Is Pink star's style evolution is absolutely incredible. PeeCee's bold fashion choices always manage to grab attention. Given her amazing outlook on fashion, PeeCee is considered to be a style icon. The gorgeous actress knows how to rock a casual avatar, as well as, go glamorous for red carpet events. Over the years, she has rocked many looks and earned the tag of fashion queen. Well, there's simply no denying that she can pull off any look with the utmost ease and confidence. PeeCee has proved that she can ace the monochromatic looks as well. Be it street style or red carpet, PeeCee has shown the right ways to pull off monochrome looks multiple times. Speaking of that, here are the actress' best monochrome looks you can bookmark for inspiration.

Photo Credit : Getty Images