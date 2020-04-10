7 Times Priyanka Chopra Jonas showed us how to style a skirt; See PHOTOS

1 / 8

Priyanka Chopra Jonas inspired ways to style a skirt

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the fashionable actresses in the entertainment industry. The Sky Is Pink actress has always managed to impress her fans and followers including fashion police with her stunning looks. Be it red carpet or street style or airport looks, PeeCee has always proved and convinced us nothing can beat her sense of style. The Quantico actress often steps out wearing most stunning outfits giving everyone major outfit goals. There's a reason she is known to be a global style icon. Be it keeping it extremely casual or acing a desi avatar like nobody else or rocking a street style and more, Priyanka's style game is always up to the mark. Over the years, the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actress has donned some of the most jaw-dropping outfits. The Baywatch star is known to confidently experiment with fashion and carry outfits with ease. Several outfits worn by the diva have been the talk of the town for various reasons. She also often gets trolled for her choices but nothing has ever stopped her from wearing what she likes. The stunning actress undeniably has an amazing outlook on fashion. Hence, one can easily draw inspiration from the actress' stylish looks over the years. Even today, she continues to slay and prove to us why she's one hell of a stunner! She is one celebrity who keeps up with the fashion trends and adds her own twist to it while rocking it. In an interview with a leading daily, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her personal style. She said, "My personal style is very experimental. There are times I'm safe, there are times I'm not. I love putting elements together which shouldn't be together." PeeCee further added how it wasn't always the case for her. She said, "I wasn't always this confident of my personal style. When I first started, I was very nervous. As I've grown, I've seen my style evolve and that's reflection of who I am and the women I'm becoming." Well, we can certainly take cues from PeeCee's fashion diaries. Today, we bring to you times she showed us how to effortlessly pull off a skirt. Check out!

Photo Credit : Getty Images