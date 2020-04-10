/
7 Times Priyanka Chopra Jonas showed us how to style a skirt; See PHOTOS
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the fashionable actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress has always managed to impress her fans and followers including fashion police with her stunning looks. Today, we bring to you times she showed us how to effortlessly pull off a skirt.
5213 reads
Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the fashionable actresses in the entertainment industry. The Sky Is Pink actress has always managed to impress her fans and followers including fashion police with her stunning looks. Be it red carpet or street style or airport looks, PeeCee has always proved and convinced us nothing can beat her sense of style. The Quantico actress often steps out wearing most stunning outfits giving everyone major outfit goals. There's a reason she is known to be a global style icon. Be it keeping it extremely casual or acing a desi avatar like nobody else or rocking a street style and more, Priyanka's style game is always up to the mark. Over the years, the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actress has donned some of the most jaw-dropping outfits. The Baywatch star is known to confidently experiment with fashion and carry outfits with ease. Several outfits worn by the diva have been the talk of the town for various reasons. She also often gets trolled for her choices but nothing has ever stopped her from wearing what she likes. The stunning actress undeniably has an amazing outlook on fashion. Hence, one can easily draw inspiration from the actress' stylish looks over the years. Even today, she continues to slay and prove to us why she's one hell of a stunner! She is one celebrity who keeps up with the fashion trends and adds her own twist to it while rocking it. In an interview with a leading daily, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her personal style. She said, "My personal style is very experimental. There are times I'm safe, there are times I'm not. I love putting elements together which shouldn't be together." PeeCee further added how it wasn't always the case for her. She said, "I wasn't always this confident of my personal style. When I first started, I was very nervous. As I've grown, I've seen my style evolve and that's reflection of who I am and the women I'm becoming." Well, we can certainly take cues from PeeCee's fashion diaries. Today, we bring to you times she showed us how to effortlessly pull off a skirt. Check out!
For an event in New York City, PeeCee donned a stunning outfit that we would want to steal from her wardrobe. She opted for a sleeveless turtleneck top and paired it with a horizontal blue and white striped skirt. She rounded off her look with a white belt, shoes and a cute mini handbag.
Like we mentioned earlier, she knows how to slay! During an outing with Nick Jonas, PeeCee looked pretty in a yellow top and paired it with a white leather skirt and off-white flats. She also carried a hat and a small bag with her. Nick, on the other hand, looked dapper in a blue as he wore a pantsuit.
For an event, PeeCee donned a long suede A-line skirt and paired it with a matching shirt and looked completely ravishing.
Here's another look of the actress that we loved the most. She opted for a beige-brow pleated skirt and paired it with a casual top of the similar colour. She rounded off her entire look with heels of the same colour. Also, she wore her mangalsutra.
This skirt is a must-have in wardrobe. She looked pretty as always as she donned a fushsia pink top and paired it with a rose pink pencil skirt. She completed her look with matching pink heels.
At an event in the city, PeeCee donned a white top and teamed it with a white pencil skirt and white heel and bag. She also made sure to flaunt her mangalsutra.
PeeCee knows how to pull off a skirt suit. At an event, she donned a skirt suit and looked absolutely breathtaking.
