8 Times Priyanka Chopra Jonas proved no can beat her when it comes to rocking a pantsuit
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the fashionable actresses of Bollywood. Every time PeeCee steps out, she turns head with her stunning appearances. Today, we take a look at times the actress pulled off a pantsuit like a boss and gave major style goals.
Published: April 17, 2020 05:09 pm
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' pantsuit looks
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the fashionable actresses of Bollywood. Every time PeeCee steps out, she turns head with her stunning appearances. The actress is one celebrity who knows how to slay and impress the fashion police all the time. Be it donning a casual look or rocking a traditional or a western outfit like no other, PeeCee knows how to nail every look with ease and perfection. The Quantico star is looked upon globally for style. Over the years, the 'Baywatch' actress has stepped out wearing some stunning and jaw-dropping outfits. And she has nailed every outfit like a pro! The Sky Is Pink actress is loved for how confidently she pulls off any outfit she wears. Be it a skirt suit or denim-on-denim or a pantsuit, PeeCee's style is always up to the mark. Priyanka is one celebrity who is known to experiment with fashion. Several outfits worn by the diva have been the talk of the town for various reasons. We have seen the actress getting trolled for her choice of outfits several times but nothing has ever stopped her from wearing what she likes. In an interview with a leading daily, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was asked about her personal style. The Quantico star said, "My personal style is very experimental. There are times I'm safe, there are times I'm not. I love putting elements together which shouldn't be together." PeeCee further added how it wasn't always the case for her. She said, "I wasn't always this confident of my personal style. When I first started, I was very nervous. As I've grown, I've seen my style evolve and that's reflection of who I am and the women I'm becoming." In an interview with a leading daily, the actress also shared how her style preferences change when she is in the US as compared to when she is in India. She said, "As human beings, we evolve. My sense of fashion has changed every couple of years the more. I learn about what I like. I think the one thing that has changed since I came to the US is that I’m a little bit more adventurous when it comes to mixing and matching my eastern and my western. I’m confident in being able to wear both. Whereas, before I came to the US, I wasn’t that comfortable with how I sort, you know, styled myself whether it was in Indian or in Western." Having said that, today, we take a look at times the actress pulled off a pantsuit like a boss and gave major style goals to everyone.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Pretty in white
For Marrakech Film Festival, PeeCee donned a beautiful white pantsuit by Prabal Gurung and turned heads with her appearance. The pantsuit she wore featured a long high-waisted flared pant that was styled with a basic white bodysuit. She paired it with a padded shouldered blazer jacket and Louboutin pumps. We absolutely loved her all-white look!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Stunning as always
For NBA India Games 2019 Party, PeeCee donned a pink pantsuit and looked stunning. She wore glittery heels and tied her hair, leaving a few strands on each side.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Slayed it
For an event in the city, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a coral oversized pantsuit. She rounded off her look with neutral shade pumps and her makeup and hair were on point.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Airport look on point
The stunning actress' airport looks are always on point. The Sky Is Pink star was once spotted wearing a blue pantsuit which she paired with white heels and a pair of cool black sunglasses. She left her hair open.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Ravishing and how!
PeeCee attended the Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 at Los Angeles Convention Center. For the event, the gorgeous actress donned a white pantsuit and looked ravishing. The Quantico star tied her hair in a sleek ponytail. Her makeup was on point.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Boss lady
For an event in Milan, PeeCee donned a shiny pantsuit by Alberta Ferreti and yet again, she slayed it! The pantsuit featured glossy fabric with silver stripes all over. The diva styled the suit coat with the same shirt underneath it. We absolutely loved her look! What about you?
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Nailed it
For an event, the actress wore a brown pantsuit. Her hair and makeup were on point as usual.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Drop dead gorgeous
For the promotions of her Hollywood movie "Isn't It Romantic" on Jimmy Fallon show, the actress wore a monochrome printed pantsuit with a deep V line on the neck. She tied her hair up in a sleek bun and certainly nailed the look with ease. What do you think?
Photo Credit : Instagram
