8 Times Priyanka Chopra Jonas proved no can beat her when it comes to rocking a pantsuit

1 / 9

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' pantsuit looks

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the fashionable actresses of Bollywood. Every time PeeCee steps out, she turns head with her stunning appearances. The actress is one celebrity who knows how to slay and impress the fashion police all the time. Be it donning a casual look or rocking a traditional or a western outfit like no other, PeeCee knows how to nail every look with ease and perfection. The Quantico star is looked upon globally for style. Over the years, the 'Baywatch' actress has stepped out wearing some stunning and jaw-dropping outfits. And she has nailed every outfit like a pro! The Sky Is Pink actress is loved for how confidently she pulls off any outfit she wears. Be it a skirt suit or denim-on-denim or a pantsuit, PeeCee's style is always up to the mark. Priyanka is one celebrity who is known to experiment with fashion. Several outfits worn by the diva have been the talk of the town for various reasons. We have seen the actress getting trolled for her choice of outfits several times but nothing has ever stopped her from wearing what she likes. In an interview with a leading daily, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was asked about her personal style. The Quantico star said, "My personal style is very experimental. There are times I'm safe, there are times I'm not. I love putting elements together which shouldn't be together." PeeCee further added how it wasn't always the case for her. She said, "I wasn't always this confident of my personal style. When I first started, I was very nervous. As I've grown, I've seen my style evolve and that's reflection of who I am and the women I'm becoming." In an interview with a leading daily, the actress also shared how her style preferences change when she is in the US as compared to when she is in India. She said, "As human beings, we evolve. My sense of fashion has changed every couple of years the more. I learn about what I like. I think the one thing that has changed since I came to the US is that I’m a little bit more adventurous when it comes to mixing and matching my eastern and my western. I’m confident in being able to wear both. Whereas, before I came to the US, I wasn’t that comfortable with how I sort, you know, styled myself whether it was in Indian or in Western." Having said that, today, we take a look at times the actress pulled off a pantsuit like a boss and gave major style goals to everyone.

Photo Credit : Instagram