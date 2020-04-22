X
Home
/
Photos
/
Priyanka Chopra
/
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner, celebs who pulled off unconventional lipstick shades

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner, celebs who pulled off unconventional lipstick shades

Right from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nia Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Katy Perry and more, many actresses have confidently sported several unconventional lip shades with elan. Check out!
724 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Celebs who pulled off unconventional lipstick shades

    Celebs who pulled off unconventional lipstick shades

    Be it in fashion or beauty, our celebrities love to experiment. When it comes to makeup, many divas make sure that their makeup game is on point. Be it eye makeup or rocking the no-makeup makeup look like a pro, our celebrities know how to ace it. Also, actresses love to adorn their lips with deep shades of colours. While some celebs have a thing for red and pink, many divas sport lipsticks of all colours. There have been many instances when an actress has been trolled for sporting an unconventional lipstick shade. Right from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nia Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Katy Perry and more, many actresses have confidently sported several unconventional lip shades with elan. Speaking of that, let's take a look at times the gorgeous divas pulled off some unconventional lipstick shades like a boss.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 7
    Nia Sharma

    Nia Sharma

    Nia Sharma is one celebrity who loves to experiment a lot. Over the years, she has sported many unconventional lipstick shades. Be it silver or lavender, Nia has sported some really bold lip shades.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most fashionable stars of Bollywood. The diva loves to adorn her lips with different shades of colours. She once sported ash gray lip shade and looked fabulous wearing it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Kylie Jenner

    Kylie Jenner

    The Beauty mogul created a lot of buzz when she sported a blue lipstick. In the past, Kylie has opted for black lipstick as well, leaving many of her fans surprised.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Katy Perry

    Katy Perry

    Katy who is pregnant with her first child is one fashionable diva. The singer has always been experimental, be it style or makeup. During her Met Gala 2016 appearance, Katy wore a black lipstick which perfectly complemented her stunning look.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 7
    Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez

    In 2013, Jennifer wore yellow lipstick in the music video "Live It Up" and it created buzz all over the internet. Well, JLo absolutely nailed it.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 7
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    During her Cannes 2016 appearance, she wore a purple coloured lipstick to compliment her outfit at the red carpet of the prestigious event. The actress was mercilessly trolled for the same. The stunning diva later mentioned that she has no regrets.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Money Heist 4: All you need to know about Shakir aka Indian actor Ajay Jethi from the popular show
Money Heist 4: All you need to know about Shakir aka Indian actor Ajay Jethi from the popular show
Take cues from Shehnaaz Gill on how to style denim outfits like a diva in these looks; See PHOTOS
Take cues from Shehnaaz Gill on how to style denim outfits like a diva in these looks; See PHOTOS
Tara Sutaria to Janhvi Kapoor: THESE actresses revealed their celebrity crushes and surprised us; Find out
Tara Sutaria to Janhvi Kapoor: THESE actresses revealed their celebrity crushes and surprised us; Find out
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput: A look at the couple\'s MOST fashionable moments
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput: A look at the couple's MOST fashionable moments
Here is Deepika Padukone\'s unique collection of earrings that you would want to steal right away; See PHOTOS
Here is Deepika Padukone's unique collection of earrings that you would want to steal right away; See PHOTOS
Tamannaah Bhatia: Take inspiration from these 6 outfits of the diva for your summer wardrobe
Tamannaah Bhatia: Take inspiration from these 6 outfits of the diva for your summer wardrobe

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement