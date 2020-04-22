Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner, celebs who pulled off unconventional lipstick shades

1 / 7

Celebs who pulled off unconventional lipstick shades

Be it in fashion or beauty, our celebrities love to experiment. When it comes to makeup, many divas make sure that their makeup game is on point. Be it eye makeup or rocking the no-makeup makeup look like a pro, our celebrities know how to ace it. Also, actresses love to adorn their lips with deep shades of colours. While some celebs have a thing for red and pink, many divas sport lipsticks of all colours. There have been many instances when an actress has been trolled for sporting an unconventional lipstick shade. Right from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nia Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Katy Perry and more, many actresses have confidently sported several unconventional lip shades with elan. Speaking of that, let's take a look at times the gorgeous divas pulled off some unconventional lipstick shades like a boss.

Photo Credit : Getty Images