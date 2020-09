1 / 8

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' sun kissed pictures

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the successful stars of Bollywood. Known to have made it on her own, she is an inspiration to many. PeeCee has also achieved success in Hollywood. She began her journey in the West by starring in ABC's show Quantico. Later, she went on to star in Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic. Up next, reportedly she will be seen in Keanu Reeves starrer Matrix 4. Fans of the actress are beyond excited about the same. In Bollywood, she was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink which also starred Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf and others. PeeCee and Farhan won hearts with their chemistry in the same. For the uninitiated, the actors were earlier seen together in Dil Dhadakne Do. The actress will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in White Tiger. Also, a few weeks back, PeeCee revealed that she has finally completed her memoir 'Unfinished.' Sharing the good news, PeeCee wrote, "Finished. What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! #Unfinished... coming soon!" On the personal front, PeeCee, as we all know, is an active social media user. She often shares her mesmerising snaps on Instagram and also gives fans an insight into her quarantine life. The actress loves clicking sun kissed pictures. During the lockdown, she shared many sun kissed photos that are enough to steal hearts or leave fans mesmerised. Speaking of that, check out her beautiful sun kissed photos.

