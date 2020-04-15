Anushka Sharma,Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: 10 Bollywood weddings decor to inspire your D day

1 / 11

Wedding Decor ideas from Bollywood weddings

For most of the people, 2020 didn't turn out as it was planned especially with the onset of the worldwide epidemic of Coronavirus or COVID 19. Even since the deadly Coronavirus began in China, it has been declared as a global health emergency. The disease has already infected more than 10 Lakhs people globally. People across the world are taking necessary measures to protect from the same. People have been advised to stay away from infected patients and stay away from crowded places as the virus mainly spreads from respiratory droplets. Like many other things, the outbreak has caused many changes in the entertainment industry as well. Another industry or sector which has been affected drastically in this situation was the event planning industry especially in India the time from October to April is usually a period of back to back weddings throughout the country as it is considered an auspicious period. For Bollywood too, there was just one glamourous wedding this year. It was the wedding of Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin Armaan Jain with his long time girlfriend, Anissa Malhotra. Armaan’s mother Reema Jain is a sibling of Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor. From Kareena Kapoor Khan performing at the sangeet to Ranbir Kapoor attending the wedding with his lady love, Alia Bhatt – the Jain wedding was one big fat event. Given the other couple which made headlines was Tara Sutaria with Armaan's brother Aadar Jain when they danced together at the sangeet and attended several ceremonies together. Previously several other Bollywood weddings made headlines for weeks due to its glamourous ceremonies and of course our dearest A-Listers who attended these ceremonies in style. Actress Anushka Sharma and ace cricketer Virat Kohli were one of the firsts to start off with the trend of an exotic location for their wedding. He further added that it was so confidential that even the guests didn't know where the ceremony was taking place and the location was kept as a top-secret till the very last moment. He said that even both families agreed with them doing a confidential wedding after they saw the receptions that happened in India. They knew that had the wedding ceremony been done with that many guests in India, it would have been madness. The wedding which happened in Tuscany, Italy had only 42 people on the guest list. Post the wedding, brides all over the country started sporting a similar lehenga like Anushka's and even opted for the same song for their walking down the aisle moment as the actress. Similarly, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas who got hitched with actor-singer Nick Jonas got married in a dreamy affair in Udaipur with the presence of her close friends and family, there were a lot of questions raised about why the diva did not invite anyone from the industry. World Famous Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres asked her a little about her and Jonas's multi-day wedding in India—and specifically about the guest list and why DeGeneres didn't have a spot on it. "Usually Indian weddings are like 1,000 people at least," Chopra said. "We only had 200 people which was mostly just family because both of us have giant families. Because I think we just wanted to keep it super intimate, about just family. For an Indian family and an Indian wedding, for sure, that’s like less. My mother was so upset with me the entire time. She was like, 'I need to have another event for the 150,000 people I know. How can I not invite my jeweler? How can I not invite my hairdresser?" Apart from the amazing ceremonies, their fashionable outfits during the wedding and other Bollywood biggies, what caught our attention was the amazing wedding decor at these ceremonies. Today we have these 10 pictures from Bollywood wedding to inspire the decor of your big day.

Photo Credit : Instagram