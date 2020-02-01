Best of the week: Priyanka Chopra's Grammys look, Sara Ali Khan's Atrangi Re to Rajinikanth's daredevil act

1 / 6

Check out these trending pictures of the week

The last week of January finally comes to an end after some eventful and significant things in the world of entertainment. Hollywood A-listers turned up in their fashionable best for the Grammys 2020. Giving us some major fashion goals were the J-sisters Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner. The Desi Girl's outfit was a topic of discussion as it left many disappointed but many others cheered the global star. Priyanka Chopra opted for an ivory white Ralph and Russo gown. The stunning ensemble featured an extremely deep plunging neckline, with batwing sleeves attached fringes to it. She even had the number 24 written on her finger as a tribute to the basketball legend Kobe Bryant. Well, it was not just Priyanka but actress Sara Ali Khan also broke the internet with the announcement of her next project Atrangi Re along with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar and shared a picture with her co-stars as well. Today, have a look at these photos of the week which ruled the internet.

Photo Credit : Getty/Instagram