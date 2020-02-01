Home
Best of the week: Priyanka Chopra's Grammys look, Sara Ali Khan's Atrangi Re to Rajinikanth's daredevil act

Check out these photos which were the most liked, shared and loved on social media this week. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Sara Ali Khan, Check out th entire list here.
    Check out these trending pictures of the week

    The last week of January finally comes to an end after some eventful and significant things in the world of entertainment. Hollywood A-listers turned up in their fashionable best for the Grammys 2020. Giving us some major fashion goals were the J-sisters Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner. The Desi Girl's outfit was a topic of discussion as it left many disappointed but many others cheered the global star. Priyanka Chopra opted for an ivory white Ralph and Russo gown. The stunning ensemble featured an extremely deep plunging neckline, with batwing sleeves attached fringes to it. She even had the number 24 written on her finger as a tribute to the basketball legend Kobe Bryant. Well, it was not just Priyanka but actress Sara Ali Khan also broke the internet with the announcement of her next project Atrangi Re along with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar and shared a picture with her co-stars as well. Today, have a look at these photos of the week which ruled the internet.

    Photo Credit : Getty/Instagram

    Most liked picture of the week

    Priyanka Chopra opted for an ivory white Ralph and Russo gown. The stunning ensemble featured an extremely deep plunging neckline, with batwing sleeves attached fringes to it. The outfit featured a short elaborate train. S. he styled her look with side-parted poker-straight hair, filled-in brows, a full face of makeup, plum lips and drop earrings. Meanwhile, Nick turned heads with his golden-brown tuxedo. The handsome hunk and his stunning wife couldn't take their eyes off each other.

    Photo Credit : Getty

    Most shared picture of the week

    Following his participation in Man vs Wild, Rajinikanth took to his Twitter space and thanked the Bear Grylls. He also stated that it was an unforgettable experience while thanking the Discovery Channel. He was at Bandipur Reserve, Karnataka, for the shooting of the episode.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Most trending celebrity

    Already trending due to the promotions and trailer of Love Aaj Kal the actress raised the bar with this photo as she announced her next project with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the movie is named Atrangi Re.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Celebrity couple of the week

    Well, it's none other than Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas yet again with their romance game on point on the red carpet and with their social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Best dressed celebrity

    the actress added another desi look to her list as she donned a gorgeous ensemble for the promotions of her new movie, Love Aaj Kal. For the day out, she made sure all eyes were on her as Ms Khan opted for a desi sharara. Her ivory number featured a white kurta with floral embellishments all over that added a colourful twist. She styled it with a matching flared palazzo that bore the same floral details along the hem that casually brushed the floor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

