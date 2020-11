1 / 9

Bhai Dooj 2020 : Brother-Sister bond movies

Diwali 2020 has been truly great and fulfilling for all of us. Another pious festival has followed Diwali celebrations this year is Bhai Dooj. One of the most sacred bonds in the World is one that is shared between a brother and sister. It is unfiltered, pure and one where you can just be yourself. They are our first friends, the ones who we confide in and the ones who understand our mood without us even saying a word. Being a sister is a high like no other. It is the first time that you see a guy up and close and understand their behaviour and how they come out to express themselves. In Bollywood too, many stars celebrate the festival and share with their fans the photos of their celebration. Last year we witnessed several celebrities like Kartik Aaryan kicked off Bhai Dooj with his sister and shared the photos on social media. Later, many other stars like Parineeti Chopra, Kunal Kemmu, Madhuri Dixit also shared wishes on social media last year. As we all know that due to the worldwide pandemic, a lot of us won't be able to celebrate this day with our close ones. But don't worry, we have got you covered with these Bollywood movies about the beautiful bond of a brother and sister.

Photo Credit : Youtube