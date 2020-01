1 / 6

Actors that the Quantico actress should work with

From winning the title of Miss World to being the superstar of hindi cinema, she has always proved her versatility and talent. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a powerhouse of talent and a true goddess of beauty and there is no doubting that. She has also received numerous awards, including one National Film Award and five Filmfare Awards. In 2016, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri, and Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Chopra gained wider recognition for portraying a range of characters in the films Kaminey, 7 Khoon Maaf, Barfi!, Mary Kom, and Bajirao Mastani. From 2015 to 2018, she starred as Alex Parrish in the thriller series Quantico, becoming the first South Asian to headline an American network drama series. Chopra has since played supporting roles in the Hollywood comedies Baywatch (2017) and Isn't It Romantic (2019), and returned to Hindi cinema with a leading role in the biopic The Sky Is Pink (2019). She also recently signed a new amazon series titled Citadel opposite Richard Madden. Let us take a look at some of the other hollywood actors that the star must work with.

