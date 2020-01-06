Home
/
Photos
/
Priyanka Chopra
/
Golden Globes 2020 Photos: Jennifer Aniston to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, looks you CANNOT miss from the event

Golden Globes 2020 Photos: Jennifer Aniston to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, looks you CANNOT miss from the event

The 77th Golden Globe Awards was a starry affair. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Taylor Swift, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jennifer Aniston, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and others made a stunning appearance at the award ceremony. Check it out!
1520 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 17
    BEST red carpet looks of Golden Globes 2020

    BEST red carpet looks of Golden Globes 2020

    Golden Globes 2020 is currently creating a lot of buzz on the internet. The prestigious award show took place earlier today at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California. The award show was organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Many celebrities including Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Jennifer Aniston, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and others made a stunning appearance at the award ceremony. The beautiful divas made sure to put their best stylish foot forward and rightfully turned heads with their appearance at the event. Speaking about our desi girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas marked her presence with husband and singer-actor Nick Jonas. As we all know, PeeCee's style game is always on point. She stunned in a beautiful pink gown by Cristina Ottaviano. Speaking about Taylor Swift who arrived at the event with her beau Joe Alwyn, won our heart as she stunned in a stunning floral ballroom gown. There are many divas who wowed us with their glamorous looks. Here's a list of all the best red carpet looks of the event.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 17
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    PeeCee never fails to disappoint. The Quantico star was at her stylish best at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. She stunned in a beautiful pink gown by Cristina Ottaviano. The actress' stunning gown featured a short train. We truly believe PeeCee really owned the red carpet!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 17
    Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift is truly one hell of a stunner and she knows how to own the red carpet. The Lover singer-songwriter opted for a blue ballroom gown with floral prints in yellow all over it. A sleek hairdo, smokey-eyes with mascara, a nude lip and earrings perfectly completed her look. She didn't win an award but wowed us with her stylish appearance.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 17
    Jennifer Aniston

    Jennifer Aniston

    Friends alum Jennifer Aniston kept it simple yet elegant. She opted for in a black strapless gown and looked simply gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 17
    Scarlett Johansson

    Scarlett Johansson

    Scarlett Johansson who has been creating quite a buzz due to her film 'Marriage Story' sizzled in a strapless red gown by Vera Wang. A sleek hairdo, diamond neckpiece and earrings completed her look. The actress' makeup was also on point.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 17
    Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez is known to be experimental with looks. She is also one of the actress who has given us many iconic looks. The actress and singer looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a golden, deep green and white outfit by Valentino. The diva's hair and makeup were on point.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 17
    Margot Robbie

    Margot Robbie

    The talented and gorgeous actress Margot Robbie stunned in a strapless tube multi-colored sequin top which she paired up with an off-white skirt. She was at her absolute best and we totally loved her look!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 8 / 17
    Reese Witherspoon

    Reese Witherspoon

    While her The Morning Show co-star Jennifer Aniston opted for a black gown, Reese dazzled in a white outfit. For the big event, Reese opted for a white outfit by Valentino. She completed her red carpet look with a sleek hairdo, smokey eyes and glossy lip.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 17
    Joey King

    Joey King

    Known for her amazing performance in The Kissing Booth, Joey King was also in attendance. Her red carpet look wowed us. She looked chic in a ruffled knee-length dress.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 10 / 17
    Phoebe Waller-Bridge

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge gave us boss lady vibes with her outfit. Phoebe won Best Actress Award in Comedy series for Fleabag.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 11 / 17
    Zoe Kravitz

    Zoe Kravitz

    Zoe kept it all simple at the event. She opted for a black and white polka dot off-shoulder dress.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 12 / 17
    Laura Dern

    Laura Dern

    Laura who won Best Supporting Actress Award for her performance in Marriage Story was at her stylish best. She looked beautiful in a floral outfit.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 13 / 17
    Nicole Kidman

    Nicole Kidman

    Nicole made her presence with husband Keith Urban at the prestigious event. The duo gave us some serious couple goals. Nicole looked beautiful in a red off-shoulder gown.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 14 / 17
    Rose Leslie

    Rose Leslie

    The GoT star arrived with her husband and actor Kit Harington. She looked ravishing in a green embroidered outfit.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 15 / 17
    Nick Jonas

    Nick Jonas

    Nick who is known to be a stylish man looked dapper in a velvet black buttoned up blazer. He paired the same with a baby blue shirt and black shoes.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 16 / 17
    Leonardo DiCaprio

    Leonardo DiCaprio

    Leonardo who is known for her charming looks and amazing persona looked dapper in a suit.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 17 / 17
    Brad Pitt

    Brad Pitt

    The 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' actor Brad Pitt looked handsome in a black tuxedo.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Golden Globes 2020 Photos: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Taylor Swift, Check out best closeups from the event
Golden Globes 2020 Photos: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Taylor Swift, Check out best closeups from the event
Saaho Trailer Launch: Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas make a stylish appearance at the event
Saaho Trailer Launch: Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas make a stylish appearance at the event
PHOTOS: Check out Dear Comrade star Vijay Deverakonda\'s promotional looks
PHOTOS: Check out Dear Comrade star Vijay Deverakonda's promotional looks
Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor\'s BOND with Ishaan Khatter REVEALED in these pics; Check it out
Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor's BOND with Ishaan Khatter REVEALED in these pics; Check it out
Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut gets on to her \
Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut gets on to her "Queen" mode and slays it; View Pics
PHOTOS: Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone’s Day 2 looks will make it hard for you to take your eyes off her
PHOTOS: Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone’s Day 2 looks will make it hard for you to take your eyes off her

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement