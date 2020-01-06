Golden Globes 2020 Photos: Jennifer Aniston to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, looks you CANNOT miss from the event

1 / 17

BEST red carpet looks of Golden Globes 2020

Golden Globes 2020 is currently creating a lot of buzz on the internet. The prestigious award show took place earlier today at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California. The award show was organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Many celebrities including Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Jennifer Aniston, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and others made a stunning appearance at the award ceremony. The beautiful divas made sure to put their best stylish foot forward and rightfully turned heads with their appearance at the event. Speaking about our desi girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas marked her presence with husband and singer-actor Nick Jonas. As we all know, PeeCee's style game is always on point. She stunned in a beautiful pink gown by Cristina Ottaviano. Speaking about Taylor Swift who arrived at the event with her beau Joe Alwyn, won our heart as she stunned in a stunning floral ballroom gown. There are many divas who wowed us with their glamorous looks. Here's a list of all the best red carpet looks of the event.

Photo Credit : Getty Images