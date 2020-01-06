/
Golden Globes 2020 Photos: Jennifer Aniston to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, looks you CANNOT miss from the event
The 77th Golden Globe Awards was a starry affair. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Taylor Swift, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jennifer Aniston, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and others made a stunning appearance at the award ceremony. Check it out!
BEST red carpet looks of Golden Globes 2020
Golden Globes 2020 is currently creating a lot of buzz on the internet. The prestigious award show took place earlier today at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California. The award show was organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Many celebrities including Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Jennifer Aniston, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and others made a stunning appearance at the award ceremony. The beautiful divas made sure to put their best stylish foot forward and rightfully turned heads with their appearance at the event. Speaking about our desi girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas marked her presence with husband and singer-actor Nick Jonas. As we all know, PeeCee's style game is always on point. She stunned in a beautiful pink gown by Cristina Ottaviano. Speaking about Taylor Swift who arrived at the event with her beau Joe Alwyn, won our heart as she stunned in a stunning floral ballroom gown. There are many divas who wowed us with their glamorous looks. Here's a list of all the best red carpet looks of the event.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
PeeCee never fails to disappoint. The Quantico star was at her stylish best at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. She stunned in a beautiful pink gown by Cristina Ottaviano. The actress' stunning gown featured a short train. We truly believe PeeCee really owned the red carpet!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift is truly one hell of a stunner and she knows how to own the red carpet. The Lover singer-songwriter opted for a blue ballroom gown with floral prints in yellow all over it. A sleek hairdo, smokey-eyes with mascara, a nude lip and earrings perfectly completed her look. She didn't win an award but wowed us with her stylish appearance.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston
Friends alum Jennifer Aniston kept it simple yet elegant. She opted for in a black strapless gown and looked simply gorgeous.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson who has been creating quite a buzz due to her film 'Marriage Story' sizzled in a strapless red gown by Vera Wang. A sleek hairdo, diamond neckpiece and earrings completed her look. The actress' makeup was also on point.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez is known to be experimental with looks. She is also one of the actress who has given us many iconic looks. The actress and singer looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a golden, deep green and white outfit by Valentino. The diva's hair and makeup were on point.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Margot Robbie
The talented and gorgeous actress Margot Robbie stunned in a strapless tube multi-colored sequin top which she paired up with an off-white skirt. She was at her absolute best and we totally loved her look!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon
While her The Morning Show co-star Jennifer Aniston opted for a black gown, Reese dazzled in a white outfit. For the big event, Reese opted for a white outfit by Valentino. She completed her red carpet look with a sleek hairdo, smokey eyes and glossy lip.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Joey King
Known for her amazing performance in The Kissing Booth, Joey King was also in attendance. Her red carpet look wowed us. She looked chic in a ruffled knee-length dress.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Phoebe Waller-Bridge gave us boss lady vibes with her outfit. Phoebe won Best Actress Award in Comedy series for Fleabag.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz
Zoe kept it all simple at the event. She opted for a black and white polka dot off-shoulder dress.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Laura Dern
Laura who won Best Supporting Actress Award for her performance in Marriage Story was at her stylish best. She looked beautiful in a floral outfit.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Nicole Kidman
Nicole made her presence with husband Keith Urban at the prestigious event. The duo gave us some serious couple goals. Nicole looked beautiful in a red off-shoulder gown.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Rose Leslie
The GoT star arrived with her husband and actor Kit Harington. She looked ravishing in a green embroidered outfit.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Nick Jonas
Nick who is known to be a stylish man looked dapper in a velvet black buttoned up blazer. He paired the same with a baby blue shirt and black shoes.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo who is known for her charming looks and amazing persona looked dapper in a suit.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Brad Pitt
The 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' actor Brad Pitt looked handsome in a black tuxedo.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
