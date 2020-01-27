Home
Grammys 2020 PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid, THESE couples stunned at red carpet

Grammy Awards 2020's red carpet was indeed an extravagant and an absolute star-studded occasion. Check out some of the most amazing couples who attended the event.
2824 reads Mumbai Updated: January 27, 2020 04:44 pm
    Star couples at the Grammys 2020

    Grammys 2020 was a musical bonanza and indeed a night to remember. To say that it was a glamorous star studded night would be an understatement. From Ariana Grande to Billie Eilish to Camila Cabello and BTS, it was a grand star-studded night. We saw some fantastic performances from Jonas brothers, BTS and Ariana Grande. Needless to say, all the glitz and glamour of the evening also confided in the star attendees of the event. We also witnessed an appearance by some of the most endearing and attractive celebrity couples who put their best foot forward dressed in some of the most glamorous and dazzling attires.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

    Needless to mention, Priyanka and Nick are one of the most popular couples.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

    Sophie and Joe were twinning in black and looked ravishing.

    Photo Credit : Getty images

    Danielle Jonas and Kevin Jonas

    Danielle and Kevin make a perfect couple as they pose for a picture perfect.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are all things heart as they make heads turn in those outfits.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Lana Del Rey and Sean Larkin

    The singer and her police officer boyfriend looked adorable and how!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid

    Dua and Anwar make the perfect stylish couple at the show.

    Photo Credit : Getty images

    Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

    The couple gives major goals as they pose at the red carpet.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Cardi B and Offset

    Cardi B and Offset are quirky, classy and all things perfect.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

