Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a fashionista

Priyanka Chopra Jonas along with Nick Jonas recently made an appearance at the 62nd Grammys. The love birds looked extremely glamorous amidst the shutterbugs. Priyanka walked into the red carpet with an ivory white Ralph and Russo gown, and her style has been the talk of the town. She is one of the most celebrated actresses in the film industry today. She has proved her mettle, by sheer perseverance and hard work. Her dedication towards her work in the entertainment industry has been reflecting in her movies consistently. The diva has indeed created a niche for herself in rich content-driven films she chooses to work. She has been an eminent part of the Hollywood industry as well and has recently signed a news series opposite Richard Madden. She went on to do a film like Baywatch where she shared screen space with Dwayne Johnson, and a series named Quantico which was well received by the audience. The small-town girl went on to win the Miss World Beauty Pageant in 2000 and is also the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador working for the betterment of refugee kids. She is a powerhouse of energy and one great example of a self-made modern star. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra would be appearing in the film ‘The White Tiger’ sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao. Today we bring you some of her best looks, which are proof that she is indeed a fashionista.

Photo Credit : Getty Images