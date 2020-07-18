Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Take a look at her selfies that left fans mesmerised with her beauty

1 / 11

Check out the birthday girl's best selfies

From winning the title of Miss World to being the superstar of Hindi cinema, she has always proved her versatility and talent. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a powerhouse of talent and a true goddess of beauty and there is no doubting that. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not only a global icon but also a true blue fashionista. She never shies away from experimenting with her style and leaves us amazed every time she makes a stylish appearance. Priyanka has made some major style statements at the international red carpet which became the talk of the town. From her MET Gala looks to her latest Grammy Awards gown, she made headlines with her ravishing outfits. The actress once turned up in a white saree flaunting her navel piercing at the red carpet and left everyone amazed! She was also the talk of the town recently at the MET Gala when she went the 'Mad Hatter' way and styled her look with a crown, a curly hairdo, rhinestone embellished tights and teardrop earrings. She has made a place for herself in Hollywood as well as Bollywood and how! As we speak, the actress turns a year older today as she celebrates her 38th birthday. Unluckily for her, like everyone else, she will not be able to celebrate her birthday in a grand affair this year due to the ongoing lockdown. However, that doesn't mean you dim the celebrations. The actress has been quarantining with her husband Nick during this time and both of them are indeed having the time of their lives. She celebrated her special day last year with hubby Nick Jonas and her family and the photos of the same had truly taken over the internet. The actress recently shared a birthday post for her mother-in-law a few days back. Priyanka took to social media to share a picture with Denise. She also spoke about their plans for the celebration. Priyanka mentioned in her post that Denise has arrived in Los Angeles to ring in her big day. “Happy Birthday MamaJ! Thank you for your constant grace and generosity. I’m So glad you are here and we can celebrate you today together...Love you so much. @DeniseJonas @nickjonas,” she wrote. Nick also shared a post for his mom. “Love you, mom. Happy birthday,” he captioned a picture with her. The actress' fans cannot stop pouring in love for the star for her big day today on social media and she truly enjoys a massive and loyal fan following. She enjoys an army of a whopping 55 million on Instagram! On her special day today, check out some of her best selfies that will make you fall in love with the birthday girl's beauty all over again.

Photo Credit : Instagram