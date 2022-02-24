Hrithik Roshan & Saba Azad to Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra: Celebs who found love at unexpected places

Love is unpredictable, especially when it comes to Bollywood celebrities. There have been several instances when B-town celebs have left everyone in surprise when they started dating. Over the years, we all have fallen in love with these Bollywood couples however the truth is that some of these relationships were completely out of a blue. Here's a look at celebrity couples who left everyone in shock when they started dating.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
It seems like Priyanka fell for Nick after seeing his music video Close. For them, it was a common friend who got them together. Their love story began from Twitter and text messaging. The two first met each other at a party and it was just after the three dates, they realised that they are made for each other.
According to the reports, it is being said that Twitter played the cupid for Saba and Hrithik as well. The actor liked one of Saba's music videos and tagged some producers whom he knew. The diva later thanked him for the same and this is when they began talking and love evolved.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk
It is said that Anupama Chopra played the matchmaker for Katrina and Vicky. The two came together for a show and it was after that the fans began to love their chemistry.
Photo Credit : Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
It was Sonam Kapoor's friend who was trying to set her up with Anand's best friend. Later when Sonam went out on a date with the guy, she met Anand and ended up chatting with Anand the entire evening. As per the reports, it was Anand who first initiated the conversation and sent a friend request to Sonam and asked if she was single.
Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor Instagram
It was Akshay Kumar who introduced Rahul Sharma, founder of Micromax to Asin when they were going to Bangladesh for the Asia Cup. Later, the two began chatting, and slowly love blossomed between them. The couple is happily married and has a daughter together.
Photo Credit : Asin Thottumkal Instagram