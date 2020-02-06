/
/
/
From Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Find out your favourite celebrities dream role
From Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Find out your favourite celebrities dream role
Our Bollywood celebrities always make sure to give their best in whatever movies they choose to do. Today, we bring to you a list of celebrities who revealed their dream role.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2389 reads
Mumbai
Published: February 6, 2020 05:46 pm
-
1 / 7
-
2 / 7
-
3 / 7
-
4 / 7
-
5 / 7
-
6 / 7
-
7 / 7
Add new comment