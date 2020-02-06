Home
/
Photos
/
Priyanka Chopra
/
From Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Find out your favourite celebrities dream role

From Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Find out your favourite celebrities dream role

Our Bollywood celebrities always make sure to give their best in whatever movies they choose to do. Today, we bring to you a list of celebrities who revealed their dream role.
2389 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Celebrities REVEAL their dream role

    Celebrities REVEAL their dream role

    Our Bollywood celebrities always make sure to give their best in whatever movies they choose to do. However, time and again, in several interviews, celebrities have revealed the kind of roles they would love to play one day and other interesting things. The heartthrob of Bollywood Kartik Aaryan who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Love Aaj Kal recently spilled beans on the kind of roles he wants to do. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor revealed that he would love to play a villainous role. In an interview with a magazine, the actor also spilled beans on his dream role and left everyone surprised. Well, apart from Kartik, his Dostana 2 co-star Janhvi Kapoor has also opened up about her dream project several times. Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about the celebs and their dream role.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. She has impressed many with her stunning performances. In an interview with a leading daily, Janhvi mentioned that she would love to play veteran actresses Meena Kumari or Madhubala if an opportunity ever comes. The Dhadak actress further mentioned that she is a huge fan of their work.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Kartik Aaryan

    Kartik Aaryan

    The Love Aaj Kal star recently revealed that his dream role is to play Joker someday. Would you love to watch him as Joker?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Ranbir Kapoor

    Ranbir Kapoor

    Ranbir Kapoor is one of the bankable stars of Bollywood. When asked him about his dream role, RK revealed that he would love to play a villain someday.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 7
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    In an interview with DNA, Alia Bhatt revealed that her biggest dream in life is to do an action film. She further added that her favourite Hollywood action film is Kill Bill as it has a great story. We would love to watch the actress in an action film.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon

    In an interview with Femina, Kriti Sanon revealed that she loved Julia Roberts' character in Pretty Woman and she did a brilliant role in the same. "It's a role I would love to play," she added.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    PeeCee who is currently ruling both Bollywood and Hollywood once revealed that she loved Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's. "I can relate to all of that. It's definitely a dream role," she added.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Baaghi 3: Here\'s why Tiger Shroff is the perfect millenial action hero
Baaghi 3: Here's why Tiger Shroff is the perfect millenial action hero
PHOTOS: 8 Times Mouni Roy flaunted her perfect curves in a bikini; Check it out
PHOTOS: 8 Times Mouni Roy flaunted her perfect curves in a bikini; Check it out
Shehnaaz Gill: Bigg Boss 13 contestant\'s 5 statements which broke the internet
Shehnaaz Gill: Bigg Boss 13 contestant's 5 statements which broke the internet
PHOTOS: Sonakshi Sinha to Kartik Aaryan, here\'s a look at the B town stars riding on bike around the city
PHOTOS: Sonakshi Sinha to Kartik Aaryan, here's a look at the B town stars riding on bike around the city
John Cena: Fast and the Furious 9 actor surprised his fans with THESE things
John Cena: Fast and the Furious 9 actor surprised his fans with THESE things
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: Couples whose airport looks are UNMISSABLE
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: Couples whose airport looks are UNMISSABLE

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement