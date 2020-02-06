From Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Find out your favourite celebrities dream role

1 / 7

Celebrities REVEAL their dream role

Our Bollywood celebrities always make sure to give their best in whatever movies they choose to do. However, time and again, in several interviews, celebrities have revealed the kind of roles they would love to play one day and other interesting things. The heartthrob of Bollywood Kartik Aaryan who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Love Aaj Kal recently spilled beans on the kind of roles he wants to do. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor revealed that he would love to play a villainous role. In an interview with a magazine, the actor also spilled beans on his dream role and left everyone surprised. Well, apart from Kartik, his Dostana 2 co-star Janhvi Kapoor has also opened up about her dream project several times. Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about the celebs and their dream role.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani