From Kourtney Kardashian to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 6 best celebrity proposal stories which are TRULY memorable

When they say celebrities are just like us, they mean it even when it comes to proposals! They put their best foot forward and make their proposals count in the most epic ways ever. Despite having busy schedules and too much on their plates, each and every celebrity who has ever prepared an entire marriage proposal has done it with utmost love, care and style!
Some celebrities have their own extravagant ways of proposing, while others go for lowkey settings making the scene more closed up and romantic! Some prefer interesting spots to pop the most important question, while many cosy up on their balcony to have a more heart-to-heart conversation. Either way, celebrity proposal stories have always inspired us and we can read about them on repeat!
From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's elaborate proposal to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' vintage one, here are six best proposal stories ever:
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
We have to give it to Travis Barker for being one of the world's best celebrity boyfriends ever! The Blink-182 drummer prepared a dreamy proposal for the love of his life Kourtney Kardashian and the internet is still gushing about it. Barker chose the Rosewood Miramar Resort in Montecito, California, a familiar spot for the couple and popped the question with an oval-shaped ring. His beachside proposal also had a heart made out of roses in the middle of which the couple had their magical moment.
During an episode of America's Got Talent, it was revealed that Joe Manganiello's proposal to Sofia Vergara was the sweetest ever! When Manganiello got down on one knee and popped the question, there was a sudden rainbow up in the sky which made their proposal even more memorable and romantic.
Orlando Bloom's proposal to Katy Perry with whom he shares a daughter, Daisy, has to be the most planned one ever! According to Perry, Bloom proposed to her on Valentine's Day! What the singer had thought to be a low-key dinner turned out to be the most elaborate proposal ever. Perry revealed that in the middle of dinner, the two lovebirds got onto a helicopter and landed on a building where their family and friends were already present. That's how Orlando met Daisy's mother!
George Clooney arranged for a simple proposal at home with music and romantic dinner! Who can say no to that? George Clooney once revealed that while he was proposing to Amal, the latter just kept repeating the phrases 'Oh my God' and 'Wow.' Later, the actor also said that despite being 53, he was on his knees for 28 minutes while his lawyer partner tried to grasp the situation!
Kanye West's proposal definitely tops them all if we look at how extravagant it was! The Donda rapper left no stone unturned in proposing to the Kardashian sister at AT&T Stadium San Francisco with a 50-piece orchestra that played Lana Del Rey's Young and Beautiful. While the fireworks did their magic and a Jumbotron read 'Please Marry Me!,' West officially proposed to Kim with a 15-carat, cushion cut diamond.
Nick Jonas didn't hesitate to pop the question on Priyanka Chopra's 36th birthday! The Jonas Brothers alum went down on one knee and asked the love of his life to marry him. However, the latter couldn't believe her eyes, and reportedly took 45 seconds to say 'yes.' In August 2018, Nick shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram. "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love," his caption read!