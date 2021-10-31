From Kourtney Kardashian to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 6 best celebrity proposal stories which are TRULY memorable

1 / 7

Perfect celebrity proposal stories

When they say celebrities are just like us, they mean it even when it comes to proposals! They put their best foot forward and make their proposals count in the most epic ways ever. Despite having busy schedules and too much on their plates, each and every celebrity who has ever prepared an entire marriage proposal has done it with utmost love, care and style! Some celebrities have their own extravagant ways of proposing, while others go for lowkey settings making the scene more closed up and romantic! Some prefer interesting spots to pop the most important question, while many cosy up on their balcony to have a more heart-to-heart conversation. Either way, celebrity proposal stories have always inspired us and we can read about them on repeat! From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's elaborate proposal to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' vintage one, here are six best proposal stories ever:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES