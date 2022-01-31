Kunal K Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Yuvraj Singh & other celebs who recently became proud parents

Although life has become difficult for many people due to the pandemic, it has also let them spend some quality time with their families. Some of our celebrities did not let COVID-19 scare them from planning their lives ahead and deciding to embrace parenthood amid the COVID-19 scarce. From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, many of them took fans by surprise leaving them rejoicing with their good news. Hence, here we have curated a list of prominent celebs who became proud parents recently.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Instagram
On Monday, January 31, Kunal K Kapoor and Naina Bachchan welcomed a baby boy in their lives. While making the announcement, Kunal K Kapoor wrote, "To all our well-wishers, Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessing."
Photo Credit : Kunal K Kapoor Instagram
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have welcomed their first child together via surrogate, they revealed on Instagram on Jan. 21. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," Chopra shared on Instagram. The baby news comes just over three years after the actress, 39, and Jonas Brothers musician, 29, said "I do" in two glamorous ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India.
Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech welcomed a baby boy into their family on Tuesday, January 25. They both shared this happy news on their Instagram accounts with their fans. Yuvi and Hazel also asked fans and media to respect their privacy as they begin their parenting journey. While making the announcement, Yuvarj wrote, “To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that today God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world.”
Photo Credit : Yuvraj Singh Instagram
It was in the month of November 2021 when Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough welcomed twins via surrogacy. While making the announcement, Preity said, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light.”
Photo Credit : Preity Zinta Instagram
Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their second child, a baby boy on October 3, 2021. Angad shared pictures from Neha's delivery room and wrote, “I'm your baby daddy! Thank you for everything, Mrs. Bedi! You complete me." Neha and Angad became parents for the first time in 2018, when they welcomed their daughter Mehr Bedi Dhupia.
Photo Credit : Angad Bedi Instagram