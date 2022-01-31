Kunal K Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Yuvraj Singh & other celebs who recently became proud parents

5 / 6

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

It was in the month of November 2021 when Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough welcomed twins via surrogacy. While making the announcement, Preity said, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light.”

Photo Credit : Preity Zinta Instagram