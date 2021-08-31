Nick Jonas: PHOTOS of the pop star show he can’t take his eyes off wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have always made the headlines for their fairy tale love story and the pictures they share with each other. Their story started with messaging each other on the social media, then dating and leading to their grand wedding. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have always left fans awestruck with their public appearances as the couple are head over heels in love with each other. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1, 2018, and have been living in their own love bubble, filled with love, peace and happiness. Along with everything else, one thing about the couple that has fans wishing for the same is for someone to look at them the way Nick Jonas looks at Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Here are pictures that prove Nick Jonas can’t take his eyes off Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Read ahead to know more.
Nick Jonas has revealed during a media interaction that he feels fortunate to have a muse like Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Nick claims, “Priyanka Chopra Jonas, you’re the best” on his official social media handle as she gives a surprise to the Jonas brothers.
Nick Jonas snuggles with wifey, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as they make a public appearance.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always revealed that the secret behind a good marriage is having conversations and actually sitting down, being able to talk to each other, spending time with each other, and actually enjoying it.
Nick Jonas can’t keep his eyes and hands off Priyanka Chopra Jonas as he looks at her on their date night.