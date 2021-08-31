Nick Jonas: PHOTOS of the pop star show he can’t take his eyes off wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas

14 minutes ago
   
    Pictures of Nick Jonas looking at Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have always made the headlines for their fairy tale love story and the pictures they share with each other. Their story started with messaging each other on the social media, then dating and leading to their grand wedding. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have always left fans awestruck with their public appearances as the couple are head over heels in love with each other. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1, 2018, and have been living in their own love bubble, filled with love, peace and happiness. Along with everything else, one thing about the couple that has fans wishing for the same is for someone to look at them the way Nick Jonas looks at Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Here are pictures that prove Nick Jonas can’t take his eyes off Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Read ahead to know more.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Nick Jonas feeling fortunate

    Nick Jonas has revealed during a media interaction that he feels fortunate to have a muse like Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the best

    Nick claims, “Priyanka Chopra Jonas, you’re the best” on his official social media handle as she gives a surprise to the Jonas brothers.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Snuggles

    Nick Jonas snuggles with wifey, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as they make a public appearance.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Secret to a good marriage

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always revealed that the secret behind a good marriage is having conversations and actually sitting down, being able to talk to each other, spending time with each other, and actually enjoying it.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Date night

    Nick Jonas can’t keep his eyes and hands off Priyanka Chopra Jonas as he looks at her on their date night.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla