PHOTOS: 10 Times Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas couldn't take their eyes off each other
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are one of the 'IT' couples of Bollywood and Hollywood and there's no denying it! As they continue to give us couple goals, here's a look at times the couple was so much in love that they couldn't take their eyes off each other.
Written By
Mamta Naik
Mumbai
Updated: February 27, 2020 11:21 am
1 / 10
IT couple
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are one of the 'IT' couples of Bollywood and Hollywood and there's no denying it! Ever since they got married, Nickyanka has been giving us major relationship goals. Right now, both are living their married life to the fullest. The star couple is always caught up in their work, but often, they make sure to spend quality time with each other and their social media PDA is proof of the same. Right from going out on dinner dates to turning heads with their stylish appearances during red carpets, PeeCee and Nick are just way too adorable. Both PeeCee and Nick also never fail to publicly appreciate each other. As they continue to give us couple goals, here's a look at times the couple was so much in love that they couldn't take their eyes off each other.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
2 / 10
Too cute to handle
This dates back to the time when Nick Jonas attended his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra's movie Isn't It Romantic's premiere.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
3 / 10
Twinning and winning
PeeCee and Nick only had eyes for each other at the Cannes Film Festival.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
4 / 10
Made for each other
The pic speaks volumes about their love for each other.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 10
Could they be more perfect?
The couple is deeply and madly in love with each other and this snap says it all!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
6 / 10
Too cute for words
This is one of the cutest snaps of the couple.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
7 / 10
Picture perfect
The couple's PDA is just too cute to handle.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
8 / 10
Beyond beautiful
We can't take our eyes off this beautiful pic of the two looking at each other!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
9 / 10
Merry Christmas
The couple's Christmas celebration was all about love and here's enough proof.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 10
Marital bliss
This pic not just screams couple but also vacay goals.
Photo Credit : Instagram
