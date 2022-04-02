PHOTOS: 5 times Priyanka Chopra & mom Madhu Chopra proved they are globetrotters

Published on Apr 02, 2022 03:05 AM IST   |  2.4K
   
    Priyanka Chopra loves travelling with mommy Madhu Chopra

    Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular celebrities from India to make a mark on the global map. In a career spanning over two decades, Priyanka has proved her acting mettle time and again. Her performances in films like Fashion and Barfi have left cine-goers in awe of her talent. Apart from the silver screen, the actress has also delivered commendable performances on the small screen with her American show Quantico. Be it in India, or abroad, Priyanka has successfully established herself as a star in the world of entertainment. But Priyanka’s other big love apart from acting happens to be traveling. Yes, you read that right! The Dil Dhadakne Do actress is always taking a flight to one or the other destination. And one of her favorite travel partners happens to be her mother Dr. Madhu Chopra. Priyanka and her mom are extremely close and they share their wanderlust. Their pictures on their social media spaces stand as proof about the same. Let us look at 5 such photos which showcase that Priyanka Chopra and her mother are absolute globetrotters.

    Birthday in Boston, Massachusetts

    Here’s Priyanka and her mom celebrating the latter’s birthday in Boston. The actress thanks her mother for being her ‘rock’.

    Mother’s Day in Florida

    In this beautiful picture, we see Priyanka treating her mother with a beautiful bouquet of red roses as they celebrate Mother’s Day in West Palm Beach, Florida.

    ‘Je t’aime Paris’

    Here’s the mother-daughter duo enjoying some wine, sunlight, and good company in Paris.

    Another one from Paris

    Here is another adorable moment that Priyanka shared from her visit to Paris with Madhu Chopra. Look at them are acing winter fashion like pros!

    Family vacation!

    Priyanka is all set to enjoy a family vacation with her mommy and brother Siddharth Chopra.

