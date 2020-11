1 / 7

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in pink

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most fashionable stars in the industry. Since the beginning of her career, she has donned some really jaw-dropping outfits and made heads turn. PeeCee has proved that she can look good in every outfit and can rock any trend effortlessly. She is also someone who loves experimenting with fashion. The actress' incredible fashion looks are proof that she dares to wear anything and manages to look spectacular in it. In an interview with IANS, PeeCee was asked what fashion means to her, and she said, fashion to her is spontaneity. 'I think I always choose to wear things that make me feel good," she added. Like we mentioned earlier, she can pull off any outfit. Plus, she looks good in every colour. The colour Pink has always been her favourite. The Sky Is Pink actress has donned pink outfits multiple times and made jaws drop. Speaking of that, here are some of her most ravishing looks in pink.

Photo Credit : Getty Images