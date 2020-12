1 / 8

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in strapless outfits

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the successful stars in the industry. She has not only achieved success in Bollywood, but has also carved a niche for herself in the West. The actress often creates buzz because of her interesting upcoming projects. Apart from being known as a brilliant actress, PeeCee also always creates buzz because of her sense of style. PeeCee is hands down one of the most fashionable stars in the industry. Every time the beautiful actress steps out, she makes heads turn. One best thing about the actress is that she loves to experiment and dares to take risks. From rocking a denim on denim look to acing a monochrome look and more, PeeCee knows how to dress and impress. Given her amazing outlook on fashion, she is known to be a style icon. Many look up to the diva for fashion. Over the years, we have observed that she likes to wear strapless outfits. Be it red carpet events or promotions, strapless outfits have been her go-to for many occasions. Speaking of that, here are some of her ravishing looks in strapless outfits.

Photo Credit : Getty Images