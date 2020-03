1 / 6

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas get clicked while exiting from a private airport

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas is one of the most sought after celebrity couples in the industry. The two manage to make our hearts drool over their sizzling chemistry and they are certainly a sight to behold every time they step out. Recently, this adorable couple grabbed the headlines after they came to India and were seen celebrating Holi together at a star studded party. And while we are still in awe of their colourful celebrations, the Jonas couple continues to make headlines for several reasons. Recently, Priyanka and Nick once again made heads turn as they were papped while making their way to the car and we can’t get enough of their swag. Besides, their fashion statement has also won a thumbs up from the audience along with the fashion police.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani