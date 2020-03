1 / 5

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas all set to jet off!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas not only make for a lovely couple but they are also considered global icons who serve as an inspiration for many people out there. The two of them got married in December 2018 and have been inseparable since then. They had come to India a few days back post which their pictures went instantly viral on social media. The couple was also seen taking part in a pre-Holi bash and celebrating the festival with many other members belonging to the film fraternity. We surely cannot forget how adorable they looked while twinning in white outfits! Now, Priyanka and Nick are all set to jet off after having a blast in India. We have the exclusive pictures of the couple who have been spotted a little while back while arriving at the airport.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani