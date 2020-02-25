PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes our hearts race in THESE thigh high slit dresses

1 / 9

Style on point

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the bankable stars of Bollywood. She has even earned a name for herself in the West. The former Miss World is not just an actor, but also a philanthropist, American TV show actress, and a singer. Apart from it, she is also known for her style. Anyone who has been following her since the beginning of her career would know that she has served several iconic looks over the years. PeeCee has got an impeccable and unbeatable style sense. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying it in monochromes and stripes to pulling a traditional look with her own swag, PeeCee's style quotient has always been up to the mark. Hence, one can easily draw inspiration from the actress' stylish looks. Given the fact that she is so full of confidence, PeeCee has experimented a lot with fashion and proved why she's one hell of a stunner! Over the years, she has donned many thigh high slit dresses. In case you've ever wondered how to show off your toned legs and stun in a thigh-high slit dress, here's the inspiration you need! Let us know which look of the actress you loved the most in the comments section below.

Photo Credit : Getty Images