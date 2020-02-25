/
PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes our hearts race in THESE thigh high slit dresses
Over the years, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has donned many thigh high slit dresses. In case you've ever wondered how to show off your toned legs and stun in a thigh-high slit dress, here's the inspiration you need!
Mamta Naik
February 25, 2020
Style on point
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the bankable stars of Bollywood. She has even earned a name for herself in the West. The former Miss World is not just an actor, but also a philanthropist, American TV show actress, and a singer. Apart from it, she is also known for her style. Anyone who has been following her since the beginning of her career would know that she has served several iconic looks over the years. PeeCee has got an impeccable and unbeatable style sense. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying it in monochromes and stripes to pulling a traditional look with her own swag, PeeCee's style quotient has always been up to the mark. Hence, one can easily draw inspiration from the actress' stylish looks. Given the fact that she is so full of confidence, PeeCee has experimented a lot with fashion and proved why she's one hell of a stunner! Over the years, she has donned many thigh high slit dresses. In case you've ever wondered how to show off your toned legs and stun in a thigh-high slit dress, here's the inspiration you need! Let us know which look of the actress you loved the most in the comments section below.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
One hell of a stunner
During an event, PeeCee donned a black dress by Galia Lahav. The satin dress featured a plunging neckline accompanied by strong padded shoulders and full sleeves. It also featured a thigh high slit. The actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous in the black dress.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Drop-dead gorgeous
For the Cannes Film Festival, PeeCee opted for a black strapless gown with a thigh-high slit and looked absolutely gorgeous in it.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Keeping it simple yet elegant
PeeCee sure knows how to keep it simple yet elegant. During The Sky Is Pink promotions, PeeCee donned a floral dress which featured a thigh high slit. According to us, she completely nailed it!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Stunning as always
During Billboard Music Awards, PeeCee stunned in a beautiful gown by Zuhair Murad. The gown had a plunging neckline and also had a thigh-high slit.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Lady in black
For one of her dinner dates, Priyanka Chopra opted for a sequin dress with a front thigh-high slit and black pumps. She wore a black blazer on top of it and looked ravishing.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Her stunning MET Gala look
During her MET Gala appearance, PeeCee donned a silver thigh high slit gown adorned with ruffled feathers and paired a silver crown for the hairdo. PeeCee's look created a lot of buzz.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Slaying it
PeeCee donned a one-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit and looked undeniably gorgeous. We are in love with this look of the diva!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Beautiful in a satin gown
PeeCee turned heads with her stylish appearance at Pre Grammys event. She donned a Nicolas Jebran gown and paired it with Stuart Weitzman footwear. Her stunning outfit featured a thigh-high slit.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
