/
/
/
PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra to Malaika Arora are flaunting their love for this thing amidst Coronavirus lockdown
PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra to Malaika Arora are flaunting their love for this thing amidst Coronavirus lockdown
Check out what these actors of Bollywood are busy doing during their Coronavirus lockdown period at home and their common love for one particular thing.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5575 reads
Mumbai
Updated: March 30, 2020 11:57 am
-
1 / 7
-
2 / 7
-
3 / 7
-
4 / 7
-
5 / 7
-
6 / 7
-
7 / 7
Add new comment