PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra to Malaika Arora are flaunting their love for this thing amidst Coronavirus lockdown

Check out what these actors of Bollywood are busy doing during their Coronavirus lockdown period at home and their common love for one particular thing.
5575 reads Mumbai Updated: March 30, 2020 11:57 am
  • 1 / 7
    Check out how stars are obsessed with this thing during lockdown

    Check out how stars are obsessed with this thing during lockdown

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas never fails to give us goals with her social media whether it's her lifestyle, style statements or her unmissable couple photos with international singer and actor Nick Jonas. The diva who is currently in the United States due to the coronavirus lockdown period urged her fans to stay safe during this period and keep their near and dear ones safe too. The actress shared the helpline numbers on her profile quoting" We're all in this together. Let’s stay informed and do what we can to help stop the spread of #Covid19. Learn more with @GlblCtzn or visit the link in my bio. #coronavirus @WHO #who". The actress also gave her tribute to the millions of people who are helping the nation cope with this epidemic by clapping her hands in her balcony just like every other Indian. Priyanka who is often traveling due to her international projects is finally spending this time indoors with her husband and family but what stole our hearts were her photos with her pets. Not only PeeCee but some other actors have shared their photos with their flurry little ones during this lockdown period. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Meezaan Jaffrey

    Meezaan Jaffrey

    Meezaan Jaffrey posted a selfie with his cute pet Rocky.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani shared this picture with a hilarious caption"Me, passing my days at home like this".

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora posted this picture with her pet and made our morning brighter.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared this picture with a caption" Staying home during this time is the safest thing to do. @ginothegerman giving mommy hugs makes it so much better."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha Kapoor shared this picture of her pet Shyloh and captioned it as"Being home #ShylohBabu #Brat #PureJoy #Playtime #MastiInHisEyes #InnocentEyes #PetsGiveLove #AnimalsAreFriends"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday is teaching her pet a few tricks this quarantine period.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

