PHOTOS of Priyanka Chopra & mother Madhu that prove their bond is unbreakable

Global Icon Priyanka Chopra recently made headlines for removing her husband Nick Jonas’ surname from her Instagram handle. As soon as the development caught the attention of fans, rumours of ‘all is not well in the paradise’ surfaced online. Amid divorce rumours, it was Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu who took a firm stand for her daughter while rubbishing all the rumours. While Priyanka Chopra has yet stayed silent on the matter, mom Madhu came out and issued a statement to News18.com. She claimed that these rumours are rubbish and asked the netizens to not spread these false claims. Well, this isn’t the first time, when Madhu has taken a stand for her daughter. Hence, here we have curated a few photos of the mother-daughter duo that prove their bond is unbreakable.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Instagram
After spending some quality time together, it was time for Madhu Chopra to bid adieu to her daughter. It was at that time when Priyanka Chopra shared a cute photo alongside her mom and wrote, “Will miss u mama. All these days of having u with me has ruined me! Come back soon!!”
This photo was clicked from the mother-daughter’s outing in Ireland. While sharing the picture Priyanka said, “Happy times with mommy in Ireland.”
On the special occasion of her mother’s birthday, Priyanka penned a heartwarming note for her mom. She said, “My backbone, my strength, my 3 am call, my inspiration, my best friend, my mother, my everything. Happy birthday mom! I miss you so much right now and am missing our ritual of spending the day together. I will see you soon. Love you loads.”
On Mother’s Day, Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable photo and said, “I do what I want, where I want, when I want.... if my mom says it’s ok. “- unknown. Today we celebrate motherhood. The beginning of all life. Here’s to all the mothers all around us that boundlessly create, nurture and love. Please know you are appreciated and seen. I’m so blessed to look up to two incredible women who lead by example everyday. Love you. Happy Mother's Day to everyone.”
Madhu Chopra is not only Priyanka Chopra’s mom, but also her strength, weakness and her best friend too. On International women’s Day, Priyanka penned an emotional note for Madhu that won many hearts on social media. She wrote, “My strength my weakness my only parent and my best friend. Thank you @madhumalati for being such an inspiration to me every day. U are an epitome of strength, poise and grace. If I’m even a little bit like you I would have lived my best life. Thank you for always being there for me..professionally and personally ! U make the best business partner and the best Bff! #Goals Love you ma.”