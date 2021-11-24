PHOTOS of Priyanka Chopra & mother Madhu that prove their bond is unbreakable

1 / 6

Mamma's girl

Global Icon Priyanka Chopra recently made headlines for removing her husband Nick Jonas’ surname from her Instagram handle. As soon as the development caught the attention of fans, rumours of ‘all is not well in the paradise’ surfaced online. Amid divorce rumours, it was Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu who took a firm stand for her daughter while rubbishing all the rumours. While Priyanka Chopra has yet stayed silent on the matter, mom Madhu came out and issued a statement to News18.com. She claimed that these rumours are rubbish and asked the netizens to not spread these false claims. Well, this isn’t the first time, when Madhu has taken a stand for her daughter. Hence, here we have curated a few photos of the mother-daughter duo that prove their bond is unbreakable.

Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Instagram