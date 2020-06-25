/
PHOTOS: When Nick Jonas couldn't take his eyes off Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the premiere of Isn't It Romantic
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. Recently, we came across Nick Jonas' photos when he joined the actress for the premiere of Isn't It Romantic. Check out the pics!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
10136 reads
Mumbai
Published: June 25, 2020 04:17 pm
1 / 6
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' PDA
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. Ever since they got married, Priyanka and Nick have been giving major relationship goals and making fans go gaga over them. During the lockdown, PeeCee and Nick Jonas have been treating fans with their adorable photos. Just a few days ago, Priyanka shared her first even picture clicked with beau Nick Jonas that was clicked two years back. The gorgeous star captioned the photo as, "2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here's to many more date nights...." Nick and PeeCee's social media PDA never fails to grab attention. The couple is very supportive of each other. They even make sure to praise each other publicly. From sharing husband/wife appreciation posts to romantic selfies and more, Nick and PeeCee are extremely adorable. Recently, we came across Nick Jonas' photos when he joined the actress for the premiere of Isn't It Romantic. The couple turned heads with their stylish appearances and also grabbed eyeballs with their sweet PDA. One couldn't stop talking about Nick who couldn't take his eyes off his beautiful wife. Check out the pictures below and share your thoughts.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
2 / 6
Deeply in love
This is one of the best pictures of the duo. As cliche as it sounds, "Find yourself someone who looks at you the way Nick looks at Priyanka Chopra Jonas."
Photo Credit : Getty Images
3 / 6
Power couple
The couple is meant for each other.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
4 / 6
Style on point
Dressed in a suit, Nick looked handsome. PeeCee, on the other hand, looked beautiful in a tube dress with a long trail.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
5 / 6
Happiness
We wonder what made them laugh at this moment!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
6 / 6
All things love
This photo is all about love.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
