PHOTOS: When Nick Jonas couldn't take his eyes off Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the premiere of Isn't It Romantic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' PDA

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. Ever since they got married, Priyanka and Nick have been giving major relationship goals and making fans go gaga over them. During the lockdown, PeeCee and Nick Jonas have been treating fans with their adorable photos. Just a few days ago, Priyanka shared her first even picture clicked with beau Nick Jonas that was clicked two years back. The gorgeous star captioned the photo as, "2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here's to many more date nights...." Nick and PeeCee's social media PDA never fails to grab attention. The couple is very supportive of each other. They even make sure to praise each other publicly. From sharing husband/wife appreciation posts to romantic selfies and more, Nick and PeeCee are extremely adorable. Recently, we came across Nick Jonas' photos when he joined the actress for the premiere of Isn't It Romantic. The couple turned heads with their stylish appearances and also grabbed eyeballs with their sweet PDA. One couldn't stop talking about Nick who couldn't take his eyes off his beautiful wife. Check out the pictures below and share your thoughts.

Photo Credit : Getty Images