PHOTOS: When Priyanka Chopra Jonas and veteran star Rekha greeted each other and posed for the shutterbugs

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rekha acted together in Krrish and have always shared a cordial equation. Here's a throwback to 2017 when the actresses posed together at a party for the shutterbugs.
2027 reads Mumbai
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rekha's throwback photos are worth checking out

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rekha are amongst the most popular and loved actresses in the country. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a powerhouse of talent and a true goddess of beauty and there is no doubting that. She never shies away from experimenting with her style and leaves us amazed every time she makes a stylish appearance. Priyanka has made some major style statements at the international red carpet which became the talk of the town. The desi girl has made the country proud on a global level and there's no denying that. Speaking of Rekha, she needs no introduction! The veteran star has been ruling the hearts of millions of fans out there and continues to do so. Well, one thing is for sure that Rekha Ji is a complete stunner and makes us go gaga every time she makes a public appearance. The legendary actress is ageing like fine wine over the years and there is no second doubt about this fact. We often get to see her at various events and occasions, especially during award functions and marriage parties. The actresses shared screen space in a film titled Krrish (2006) co-starring Hrithik Roshan. The film was a blockbuster and their on-screen rapport was much appreciated. The stars have always shared a cordial relation and are often seen greeting each other warmly on multiple occasions. Taking you back to 2017, Rekha and Priyanka Chopra were captured by the shutterbugs at a party. As they stole the show with their amazing rapport and camaraderie. Check out photos!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Striking a pose for the paparazzi

    The actors posed for the shutterbugs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    With Anurag Basu

    Priyanka's Barfi! director Anurag Basu was also present at the party.

    Photo Credit : VIral Bhayani

    Beauty personified

    This pic is the epitome of too much beauty in one frame.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Stylish as ever

    Priyanka sported a pale pink Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna jumpsuit with a studded vest. The hairstyle was a let-down as the middle-parted ponytail felt too severe for a party look. Rekha looked beautiful in her signature red lipstick and traditional sari and 'potli' bag.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Giggling away in this candid click

    The actresses shared many laughs as they met up after a long time.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Picture perfect

    Now that's the example of a perfect picture!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Hugs and kisses

    Such a beautiful pic!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

