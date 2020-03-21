/
/
/
PHOTOS: When Priyanka Chopra Jonas stunned in a white saree and showed off her navel piercing
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. Recently, we came across a few photos of PeeCee from when she attended What's Your Raashee? premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and flaunted her navel piercing. Check out!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Updated: March 22, 2020 11:56 am
PeeCee showing off her pierced belly button
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. The stunning actress has also earned a name for herself in the West. The actress was last seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. She delivered a spectacular performance in the same. Anyone who has followed the actress since the beginning of her career knows it wasn't an easy ride for her. She has been a part of several hit films and has experienced her share of flops too. Some of the movies she's been part of include Bajirao Mastani, Dostana, Don, Barfi, Dil Dhadakne Do, Fashion, Agneepath among others. PeeCee's one unforgettable film is What's Your Raashee? She shared screen space with Harman Baweja in the same. PeeCee was praised for her acting but the film tanked at the box office. Recently, we came across a few photos of PeeCee from when she attended What's Your Raashee? premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 19, 2009. In the photos, she can be seen flaunting her navel piercing. Check it out!
Stunning as ever
For the premiere, PeeCee looked her best in a white saree.
Candid at its best
Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks beautiful in this candid snap.
Belly ring
The actress can be seen flaunting her navel ring.
Her smile!
Nothing can beat her confidence.
Has come a long way
The actress has come a long way in her career. PeeCee is a former Miss World, a philanthropist, Indian actress, Hollywood actress and a singer.
Continues to shine
The diva continues to shine as always.
She never had a flat, toned midriff even when she was slim. Always had a paunch.
