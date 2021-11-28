Priyanka and Nick's Thanksgiving to Varun and Natasha's Dubai downtime, see viral photos of the week

1 / 6

Thanksgiving 2021

The wedding and festive season is in order. While in India, weddings are the flavour of the season, across the world Thanksgiving was celebrated last week. Our OG east-meets-west couple, Priyanka and Nick, celebrated a cozy Thanksgiving dinner with family an friends and even wished their fans. The couple also put all divorce rumours to rest as they shared this adorable snap on the gram. "Happy thanksgiving everyone! Grateful for you @priyankachopra," Nick captioned his post. Whereas, Priyanka wrote, "So much to be grateful for. Friends, family.. I love you @nickjonas happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating." The actress had sent her fans into a frenzy after she removed Jonas from her name on Instagram.

Photo Credit : Instagram