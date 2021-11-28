Priyanka and Nick's Thanksgiving to Varun and Natasha's Dubai downtime, see viral photos of the week

The wedding and festive season is in order. While in India, weddings are the flavour of the season, across the world Thanksgiving was celebrated last week. Our OG east-meets-west couple, Priyanka and Nick, celebrated a cozy Thanksgiving dinner with family an friends and even wished their fans. The couple also put all divorce rumours to rest as they shared this adorable snap on the gram. "Happy thanksgiving everyone! Grateful for you @priyankachopra," Nick captioned his post. Whereas, Priyanka wrote, "So much to be grateful for. Friends, family.. I love you @nickjonas happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating." The actress had sent her fans into a frenzy after she removed Jonas from her name on Instagram.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Most recently, Alia and Ranveer were in New Delhi shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with director Karan Johar. A brand new photo of the trio from the film's sets emerged. In the picture, Ranveer, Alia and Karan can be seen flashing their widest smiles with astrologer Balu Munnangi. After enlisting Munnangi's astrology services for the success of Shershaah, Karan Johar seems to be taking his help once more for his romantic comedy.
Tadap stars Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty kick-started their film's promotions in Varanasi. The co-stars visited the ghats of Varanasi and also participated in Ganga aarti. They then stopped by the famous Krishna paan house and savored mouth-watering paan. This film is set to be Ahan's debut.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Anushka Sharma dropped lovely sunkissed photos on her Instagram handle and left netizens in awe. Among the many who loved Anushka's beautiful sight, hubby Virat Kohli was also one of them. Aptly the actress captioned it, "Cover me in sunshine .. cover me in good light."
Varun Dhawan headed with wife Natasha to Dubai to enjoy some quality and wind down amid the pleasant weather. Varun even took to his Instagram handle and revealed that the Dubai government had granted him the UAE Golden Visa. He shared a glimpse of the same as he thanked the government for the honour.
Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, producer Charmee Kaur and director Puri Jagannadh pose against the backdrop of a stunning sunset in Los Angeles where they are shooting for a schedule of Liger with Mike Tyson.